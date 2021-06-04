Financial Manager at BDCS.GLOBAL

Responsibilities

Provide financial reports and interpret financial information to Director.

Advise on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should take.

Maintain the financial health of the organization.

Analyze costs, pricing, variable contributions, sales results, and the company’s actual performance compared to the business plans.

Develop trends and projections for the firm’s finances.

Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.

Manage the preparation of the company’s budget.

Producing long-term business plans

Controlling income, cash flow and expenditure

Managing budgets

Carrying out business modelling and risk assessments

Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues.

Accounting from beginning to end.

Monitor the day-to-day financial operations within the company, such as payroll, invoicing, and other transactions.

Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement.

Seek out methods for minimising financial risk to the company.

Research and analyse financial reports and market trends.

Provide insightful information and expectations to Director to aid in long-term and short-term decision making.

Review financial data and prepare monthly and annual reports.

Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes.

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.

Requirements

Proven experience as a Financial Manager 1-5 years

Attention to detail.

Proficient user of finance software

Effective management of Debtors

Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles

Working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations

B-Com Degree in Finance, Accounting or Economics

Proficiency in XERO accounting system

Monthly compilation of VAT bundle

Recalculation of VAT

Compilation of management reports, included income statements, balance sheet and cash flow statements.

Finalisation and submission of VAT audits

Compiling of statements

Preparing audit work papers

Management of entire audit, from the beginning to the end

Compiling management statements

VAT calculations and submission of returns

Reconciling accounting transactions

Reconciling bank and debtors

VAT reconciliation

Completing VAT returns on SARS e-filing

Compile draft communication to clients with the management report

Compile draft monthly Management Reports

Desired Skills:

xero

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

