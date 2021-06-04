Financial Manager at BDCS.GLOBAL

Responsibilities
Provide financial reports and interpret financial information to Director.
Advise on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should take.
Maintain the financial health of the organization.
Analyze costs, pricing, variable contributions, sales results, and the company’s actual performance compared to the business plans.
Develop trends and projections for the firm’s finances.
Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.
Manage the preparation of the company’s budget.
Producing long-term business plans
Controlling income, cash flow and expenditure
Managing budgets
Carrying out business modelling and risk assessments
Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues.
Accounting from beginning to end.
Monitor the day-to-day financial operations within the company, such as payroll, invoicing, and other transactions.
Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement.
Seek out methods for minimising financial risk to the company.
Research and analyse financial reports and market trends.
Provide insightful information and expectations to Director to aid in long-term and short-term decision making.
Review financial data and prepare monthly and annual reports.
Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes.
Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.
Requirements
Proven experience as a Financial Manager 1-5 years
Attention to detail.
Proficient user of finance software
Effective management of Debtors
Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills
A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles
Working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations
B-Com Degree in Finance, Accounting or Economics
Proficiency in XERO accounting system
Monthly compilation of VAT bundle
Recalculation of VAT
Compilation of management reports, included income statements, balance sheet and cash flow statements.
Finalisation and submission of VAT audits
Compiling of statements
Preparing audit work papers
Management of entire audit, from the beginning to the end
Compiling management statements
VAT calculations and submission of returns
Reconciling accounting transactions
Reconciling bank and debtors
VAT reconciliation
Completing VAT returns on SARS e-filing
Compile draft communication to clients with the management report
Compile draft monthly Management Reports
Desired Skills:
- xero
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree