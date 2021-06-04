Financial Modeller and Analysis – MT

Position: Financial Modeller and Analysis

Location: North

Responsibilities:

Strong financial skill set, with working knowledge of income statements, balance sheet,and statement of cash flows

Excellent financial modelling skills – Coordinate and assist with the company’s annual budget and periodic forecast.

Provide support for the development of long range forecasts.

Perform complex financial modelling of commercial proposals, business development opportunities, and potential acquisitions.

Conduct analysis and create financial models, primarily on an ad hoc basis, for senior management.

Coordinate reporting packages and draft additional management reports to enhance business intelligence and provide thoughtful analysis information to help drive management decisions.

Monitor and manage financial reporting metrics including performance tracking of recent acquisitions, new and existing business lines, variance and trend analysis.

Build and manage metrics and collect information on the South African market, customers, and industry to improve management decision-making and performance.

Assist the Chief Financial Officer to identify trends and anticipate needs to support an evolving planning and management reporting function.