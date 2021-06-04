Financial Modeller and Analysis – MT

Position: Financial Modeller and Analysis
Location: North
Describtion:
- Career Opportunity to be a key member of this Global finance team Excellent Package and Benefits
Responsibilities:
-
Strong financial skill set, with working knowledge of income statements, balance sheet,and statement of cash flows
-
Excellent financial modelling skills – Coordinate and assist with the company’s annual budget and periodic forecast.
-
Provide support for the development of long range forecasts.
-
Perform complex financial modelling of commercial proposals, business development opportunities, and potential acquisitions.
-
Conduct analysis and create financial models, primarily on an ad hoc basis, for senior management.
-
Coordinate reporting packages and draft additional management reports to enhance business intelligence and provide thoughtful analysis information to help drive management decisions.
-
Monitor and manage financial reporting metrics including performance tracking of recent acquisitions, new and existing business lines, variance and trend analysis.
-
Build and manage metrics and collect information on the South African market, customers, and industry to improve management decision-making and performance.
-
Assist the Chief Financial Officer to identify trends and anticipate needs to support an evolving planning and management reporting function.
-
Develop and maintain strong relationships and partnerships with peers, and business leaders.
Requirements:
- B Degree required
- CIMA /CA(SA) or CFA charter or progress towards a charter would be viewed favourably
- At least five (5) years of experience in a business environment in a financial analysis or accounting role.
Desired Skills:
- Strong financial skill
- Excellent financial modelling skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Excellent Package and Benefits