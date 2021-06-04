Financial Modeller and Analysis – MT

Jun 4, 2021

Position: Financial Modeller and Analysis
Location: North

Describtion:

  • Career Opportunity to be a key member of this Global finance team Excellent Package and Benefits

Responsibilities:

  • Strong financial skill set, with working knowledge of income statements, balance sheet,and statement of cash flows

  • Excellent financial modelling skills – Coordinate and assist with the company’s annual budget and periodic forecast.

  • Provide support for the development of long range forecasts.

  • Perform complex financial modelling of commercial proposals, business development opportunities, and potential acquisitions.

  • Conduct analysis and create financial models, primarily on an ad hoc basis, for senior management.

  • Coordinate reporting packages and draft additional management reports to enhance business intelligence and provide thoughtful analysis information to help drive management decisions.

  • Monitor and manage financial reporting metrics including performance tracking of recent acquisitions, new and existing business lines, variance and trend analysis.

  • Build and manage metrics and collect information on the South African market, customers, and industry to improve management decision-making and performance.

  • Assist the Chief Financial Officer to identify trends and anticipate needs to support an evolving planning and management reporting function.

  • Develop and maintain strong relationships and partnerships with peers, and business leaders.

Requirements:

  • B Degree required
  • CIMA /CA(SA) or CFA charter or progress towards a charter would be viewed favourably
  • At least five (5) years of experience in a business environment in a financial analysis or accounting role.

Desired Skills:

  • Strong financial skill
  • Excellent financial modelling skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Excellent Package and Benefits

