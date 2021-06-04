Fruit & Veg Supervisor

Fruit and Vegetable Supervisor – Hillcrest, KZN (Food Retail industry)
3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.
Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Fruit and Vegetable Supervisor in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment where the customer is valued.
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing the Fruit and Vegetables Department to maximize gross profit
- Responsible for the smooth running of the department
- Order processes, estimates of the amounts and frequencies of the required products
- Responsible for leadership of the staff, the duty shift planning and personal issues
- Organisation and controlling of inventory
- Responsibility for the freshness and the variety of the assortment
- Perfect presentation of goods
- Purchase fresh fruits and vegetables every morning from different wholesalers
- Complying with sanitation and safety standards
- To be constantly informed about improvements and searching for the best products
- Passion for products
Knowledge Base:
- Experience from retail in vegetables and fruits is essential
- Good knowledge of fruits and vegetables
- Mut have experience in buying of fruit and veg
- Attitude to learn product range of the specific department
- Leadership experience (employees)
Practical Skills:
- Team Player
- Hands-on character
- High level of quality consciousness
- Ability to think strategically
- Good customer service skills
- A creative side (for creating displays)
Previous Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the above mentioned role.
- Must have worked in a Retail Environment
Salary package:
- Negotiable depending on experience.
Working hours:
- Must be willing and able to work on Saturdays
Desired Skills:
- Management
- fruit
- vegetable
- display
- Stock Control
- Supervisory Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric