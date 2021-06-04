Fruit & Veg Supervisor

Jun 4, 2021

Fruit and Vegetable Supervisor – Hillcrest, KZN (Food Retail industry)
3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Fruit and Vegetable Supervisor in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment where the customer is valued.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Managing the Fruit and Vegetables Department to maximize gross profit
  • Responsible for the smooth running of the department
  • Order processes, estimates of the amounts and frequencies of the required products
  • Responsible for leadership of the staff, the duty shift planning and personal issues
  • Organisation and controlling of inventory
  • Responsibility for the freshness and the variety of the assortment
  • Perfect presentation of goods
  • Purchase fresh fruits and vegetables every morning from different wholesalers
  • Complying with sanitation and safety standards
  • To be constantly informed about improvements and searching for the best products
  • Passion for products
    Knowledge Base:
  • Experience from retail in vegetables and fruits is essential
  • Good knowledge of fruits and vegetables
  • Mut have experience in buying of fruit and veg
  • Attitude to learn product range of the specific department
  • Leadership experience (employees)
    Practical Skills:
  • Team Player
  • Hands-on character
  • High level of quality consciousness
  • Ability to think strategically
  • Good customer service skills
  • A creative side (for creating displays)
    Previous Experience:
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the above mentioned role.
  • Must have worked in a Retail Environment
    Salary package:
  • Negotiable depending on experience.
    Working hours:
  • Must be willing and able to work on Saturdays

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • fruit
  • vegetable
  • display
  • Stock Control
  • Supervisory Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

