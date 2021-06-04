Fruit & Veg Supervisor

Fruit and Vegetable Supervisor – Hillcrest, KZN (Food Retail industry)

3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Fruit and Vegetable Supervisor in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment where the customer is valued.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing the Fruit and Vegetables Department to maximize gross profit

Responsible for the smooth running of the department

Order processes, estimates of the amounts and frequencies of the required products

Responsible for leadership of the staff, the duty shift planning and personal issues

Organisation and controlling of inventory

Responsibility for the freshness and the variety of the assortment

Perfect presentation of goods

Purchase fresh fruits and vegetables every morning from different wholesalers

Complying with sanitation and safety standards

To be constantly informed about improvements and searching for the best products

Passion for products

Knowledge Base:

Knowledge Base: Experience from retail in vegetables and fruits is essential

Good knowledge of fruits and vegetables

Mut have experience in buying of fruit and veg

Attitude to learn product range of the specific department

Leadership experience (employees)

Practical Skills:

Practical Skills: Team Player

Hands-on character

High level of quality consciousness

Ability to think strategically

Good customer service skills

A creative side (for creating displays)

Previous Experience:

Previous Experience: A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the above mentioned role.

Must have worked in a Retail Environment

Salary package:

Salary package: Negotiable depending on experience.

Working hours:

Working hours: Must be willing and able to work on Saturdays

Desired Skills:

Management

fruit

vegetable

display

Stock Control

Supervisory Experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

