Head – Health Programmes (Wits RHI)

A Head – Health Programmes vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

The main purpose of the job

Provide strategic direction to Wits RHI donor-funded Health Programmes in line with project and organisational objectives

Provide leadership to ensure the sustainable programmatic and financial integrity of the programmes

Location

Hugh Solomon Building, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areasHealth Programmes leadership and fundraising

Ensure Health Programmes are aligned to the vision and the goals of the broader institute

Promote the work of the Health Programmes wherever possible

Actively search and recruit people with necessary skills and talent to improve the functioning of Health Programmes and the Institute and to maintain leadership in the field

Technical strategy formulation and oversight

Develop health programme strategies within national and international guidelines

Ensure the Health Programmes are technically sound, evidence-based, appropriate and responsive to local needs

Provide technical leadership in the design, analysis, and synthesis of interventions

Administrative, Programmatic and Financial Oversight and Reporting

Ensure programme Leads comply with donor cooperative agreements and provide oversight of programme activities to achieve stated expected results

Provide oversight to annual work planning and budget processes in close collaboration with Donors, Department of Health, project team and project partners

Evaluation and Operational Research Support

Support the development of evaluation and operational research questions aligned to Health Programmes

Support the development of study protocols

Stakeholder management (internal and external)

Develop and maintain strong working relationships and alliances with Donors, the National Department of Health and other key stakeholders

Represent RHIs interests and present progress, achievements and lessons learned to key stakeholders, including donors and partners in public and professional circles through meetings, conferences, and presentations

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations

Required minimum education and training

MBBCh; PhD; Masters or Postgraduate degree with experience in Public Health

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Demonstrated leadership, management and change management ability, including the ability to manage a diverse team

Demonstrated history of influencing positive change with external stakeholders and developing and maintaining relationships at all levels of host and partner organizations

Required minimum work experience

10 years management experience of HIV/TB related programs

Communications and relationships

Maintain effective working relationships with Senior Management and Wits RHI staff at all levels

Communicate effectively with all external stakeholders such as donors, the Department of Health (DoH), medical and academic institutions, community and other partner organizations

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

The closing date for all applications is 18 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

