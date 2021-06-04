Head of Operations

A innovative Banking company wants to recruit you.

This role of “Head of Operations” is responsible for the hands-on efficient and effective

delivery of repeatable and reliable operations activities relating to company strategy, credit

operations, internal business processes, information technology, customer service, service

quality and people management.

Requirements

RE1 + RE5 + CA(SA) Is non negotiable

Designing operational strategy, policies and procedures and ensuring that they are

executed with accuracy.

Designing processes to promote efficiency and effective management of customers

and operations subordinates.

and operations subordinates. Setting of budgets and ensuring that the company hits its growth targets and sales

goals.

goals. Act as the member of the company’s EXCO, ALCO, and Human Resources

Committees, taking a proactive role in influencing policy and the strategic direction of

the company.

Committees, taking a proactive role in influencing policy and the strategic direction of the company. Monitor the activities of key competitors to ensure that the company is in a position to

respond appropriately to protect existing business and generate new business.

Responsible for loan sanction fulfilment and administration distribution

Review and improve existing credit analysis reports and develop new relevant

reports.

reports. Adjust operating activities to changes in credit risks.

Ensure the credit terms, standards and collection policy generate a well-constructed

and performing loan portfolio which is collected timeously.

and performing loan portfolio which is collected timeously. Responsible for re-engineering business processes to improve customer service, cost effectiveness and controls.

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements relating to insurance, lending and

credit operations.

Design, develop and keep updated the company’s Operational Manual and ensure

compliance to all operational guidelines, processes and procedures.

compliance to all operational guidelines, processes and procedures. Ensure that effective documentation is in place, which among others include but not

limited to process flows, user guides and implement operational improvements to

reduce operational costs, tighten controls, improve service quality and customer

service.

limited to process flows, user guides and implement operational improvements to reduce operational costs, tighten controls, improve service quality and customer service. Manage the company’s operational risk exposure by supporting the business to

identify areas of operational risk exposure and by developing and implementing

corrective action.

identify areas of operational risk exposure and by developing and implementing corrective action. Establish IT infrastructure that supports the delivery of company business systems

and IT-enabled processes.

and IT-enabled processes. Implement world class Loan Management System technology solutions.

Put in place an MIS system that will enable continuous tracking of the department’s

performance, monitoring of customer satisfaction and provision of management

reports.

performance, monitoring of customer satisfaction and provision of management reports. Put in place a quality management system of international standards that ensures

service quality.

service quality. Review and improve call center functionality, policies and procedures

Develop new and improved Service Delivery channels and any other additional

channels that may be developed, which meet the needs of the company customers

to ensure the company remains competitive.

channels that may be developed, which meet the needs of the company customers to ensure the company remains competitive. Identify and develop new business locations and improve alternative service delivery

channels to meet the needs of company customers service at all times.

channels to meet the needs of company customers service at all times. Manage company’s exposure to external and internal risks at the service delivery

front, including but not limited to adherence to procedures, optimum loan exposure

management within set limits, and physical security of company staff and assets.

front, including but not limited to adherence to procedures, optimum loan exposure management within set limits, and physical security of company staff and assets. Manage a business continuity plan for service delivery.

Manage projects within budgets, set timelines and with required effectiveness and

efficiency.

efficiency. Establish and review key operational risk indicators/key control standards and

formulate action plans to minimise the company’s exposure to fraud and losses.

formulate action plans to minimise the company’s exposure to fraud and losses. People Management

Desired Skills:

RE1

RE5

CA(SA)

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Innovative, exciting Bank

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position