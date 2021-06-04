A innovative Banking company wants to recruit you.
This role of “Head of Operations” is responsible for the hands-on efficient and effective
delivery of repeatable and reliable operations activities relating to company strategy, credit
operations, internal business processes, information technology, customer service, service
quality and people management.
Requirements
RE1 + RE5 + CA(SA) Is non negotiable
Designing operational strategy, policies and procedures and ensuring that they are
executed with accuracy.
- Designing processes to promote efficiency and effective management of customers
and operations subordinates.
- Setting of budgets and ensuring that the company hits its growth targets and sales
goals.
- Act as the member of the company’s EXCO, ALCO, and Human Resources
Committees, taking a proactive role in influencing policy and the strategic direction of
the company.
-
Monitor the activities of key competitors to ensure that the company is in a position to
respond appropriately to protect existing business and generate new business.
-
Responsible for loan sanction fulfilment and administration distribution
- Review and improve existing credit analysis reports and develop new relevant
reports.
- Adjust operating activities to changes in credit risks.
- Ensure the credit terms, standards and collection policy generate a well-constructed
and performing loan portfolio which is collected timeously.
-
Responsible for re-engineering business processes to improve customer service, cost effectiveness and controls.
-
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements relating to insurance, lending and
credit operations.
- Design, develop and keep updated the company’s Operational Manual and ensure
compliance to all operational guidelines, processes and procedures.
- Ensure that effective documentation is in place, which among others include but not
limited to process flows, user guides and implement operational improvements to
reduce operational costs, tighten controls, improve service quality and customer
service.
- Manage the company’s operational risk exposure by supporting the business to
identify areas of operational risk exposure and by developing and implementing
corrective action.
- Establish IT infrastructure that supports the delivery of company business systems
and IT-enabled processes.
- Implement world class Loan Management System technology solutions.
- Put in place an MIS system that will enable continuous tracking of the department’s
performance, monitoring of customer satisfaction and provision of management
reports.
- Put in place a quality management system of international standards that ensures
service quality.
- Review and improve call center functionality, policies and procedures
- Develop new and improved Service Delivery channels and any other additional
channels that may be developed, which meet the needs of the company customers
to ensure the company remains competitive.
- Identify and develop new business locations and improve alternative service delivery
channels to meet the needs of company customers service at all times.
- Manage company’s exposure to external and internal risks at the service delivery
front, including but not limited to adherence to procedures, optimum loan exposure
management within set limits, and physical security of company staff and assets.
- Manage a business continuity plan for service delivery.
- Manage projects within budgets, set timelines and with required effectiveness and
efficiency.
- Establish and review key operational risk indicators/key control standards and
formulate action plans to minimise the company’s exposure to fraud and losses.
- People Management
Desired Skills:
- RE1
- RE5
- CA(SA)
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Innovative, exciting Bank
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pension Fund