Head – Organisational Effectiveness

About the role:

Formulation of organisation-wide strategies relating to Learning & Development, Talent Management, Organisational Development, Psychometric Assessments and Performance Management. Strategic partnership with business unit leaders to drive talent management and leadership development strategies, tools and processes in the disciplines of performance management, succession planning, talent assessment, coaching, development planning, and competency identification to develop leaders to meet the current and future business needs of the organisation.

This position is also responsible for organization design and development activities that enhance the organization’s effectiveness.

Description:

1. Design & execute organisational strategy to establish awareness, build commitment to

personal development across the management and executive population

2. Lead the ongoing provision of high quality and inspirational management and

leadership development initiatives, including coaching and mentoring, that will enhance

current and potential capability throughout the group.

3. Develop measures, benchmarks, or scorecards to monitor the effectiveness of

leadership development efforts; apply these measures to drive progress in talent

management and retention

4.Ensure an ongoing process exists which continuously enhances the knowledge and

capability of key talent in order to enable these managers to effectively lead the

organization toward achievement of strategic initiatives.

5. Ensure individual leadership, career and talent assessments as appropriate using a

variety of tools.

6. Provide coaching and support to key leaders in the creation of robust development

plans that meet succession and development needs.

7. Establish the company’s management & leadership development philosophy and

strategies.

8. Oversee the team that leads all leadership development programs and ensure smooth

delivery, continuous improvements of each program, while maintaining consistency of key

learnings

9. Consult with HR Business Partners, senior business leaders & other key stakeholders

to perform periodic needs analyses

10. Work closely with senior management team across the organisation to identify and

anticipate learning needs of the front-line and senior level leaders.

11. Research latest development in management, leadership and organization

development areas and keep abreast to serve as a subject matter expert and consult to

organization regarding critical people issues.

Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Industrial/Organizational psychology OR Master’s Degree in Psychology with a proven track record in Industrial/Organisational work OR Advanced Degree in Human Resources with a speciality in Talent Management and/or Learning & Developme

Minimum Experience:

10 years of progressive experience in HR

5 years in a Talent Development / Learning & Development leadership role

Desired Skills:

learning and development

Talent Management

Organisational Development

Psychometric Assessments

Performance Management

leadership development strategies

performance management

succession planning

coaching

competency identification

leadership

Organisational effectiveness

Organisational design

OD

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

