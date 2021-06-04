Head – Organisational Effectiveness

About the role:
Formulation of organisation-wide strategies relating to Learning & Development, Talent Management, Organisational Development, Psychometric Assessments and Performance Management. Strategic partnership with business unit leaders to drive talent management and leadership development strategies, tools and processes in the disciplines of performance management, succession planning, talent assessment, coaching, development planning, and competency identification to develop leaders to meet the current and future business needs of the organisation.
This position is also responsible for organization design and development activities that enhance the organization’s effectiveness.
Description:
1. Design & execute organisational strategy to establish awareness, build commitment to
personal development across the management and executive population
2. Lead the ongoing provision of high quality and inspirational management and
leadership development initiatives, including coaching and mentoring, that will enhance
current and potential capability throughout the group.
3. Develop measures, benchmarks, or scorecards to monitor the effectiveness of
leadership development efforts; apply these measures to drive progress in talent
management and retention
4.Ensure an ongoing process exists which continuously enhances the knowledge and
capability of key talent in order to enable these managers to effectively lead the
organization toward achievement of strategic initiatives.
5. Ensure individual leadership, career and talent assessments as appropriate using a
variety of tools.
6. Provide coaching and support to key leaders in the creation of robust development
plans that meet succession and development needs.
7. Establish the company’s management & leadership development philosophy and
strategies.
8. Oversee the team that leads all leadership development programs and ensure smooth
delivery, continuous improvements of each program, while maintaining consistency of key
learnings
9. Consult with HR Business Partners, senior business leaders & other key stakeholders
to perform periodic needs analyses
10. Work closely with senior management team across the organisation to identify and
anticipate learning needs of the front-line and senior level leaders.
11. Research latest development in management, leadership and organization
development areas and keep abreast to serve as a subject matter expert and consult to
organization regarding critical people issues.
Qualifications:
Master’s Degree in Industrial/Organizational psychology OR Master’s Degree in Psychology with a proven track record in Industrial/Organisational work OR Advanced Degree in Human Resources with a speciality in Talent Management and/or Learning & Developme
Minimum Experience:
10 years of progressive experience in HR
5 years in a Talent Development / Learning & Development leadership role
Desired Skills:
- learning and development
- Talent Management
- Organisational Development
- Psychometric Assessments
- Performance Management
- leadership development strategies
- performance management
- succession planning
- coaching
- competency identification
- leadership
- Organisational effectiveness
- Organisational design
- OD
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters