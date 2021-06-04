ICT Technician (CH678) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jun 4, 2021

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems.

We are currently looking for a self-motivated and results-driven IT professional (Technician) to become a member of the Technical Services Team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Information & Communication Technology related infrastructure, administration, technical support and other services as required by the different stakeholders in the organisation.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Server Administration (Windows and/or Linux):
    • Server administration and maintenance o User and Group administration o Backup administration
    • Disaster Recovery
  • Network Administration:
    • IP and Routing design administration
    • Security o Deployment of networks
    • Switch, Wifi, Router and Firewall administration o DNS administration
    • Network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting o Disaster Recovery
  • Infrastructure and ICT Services:
    • ICT Ticketing system administration
    • Alarm, Fire, UPS and Standby Power system administration o Access control administration and maintenance
    • Network Monitor Service administration and maintenance (Nagios, PRTG, etc.) o On-premise product administration (MS Exchange, MS Active Directory, Linux servers, etc.) o Cloud-hosted product administration (MS365, Domain Hosting, DNS, etc.) o Security Cameras administration o VPN administration
    • Video Conference administration (e.g. Polycom, Jitsi, Zoom, Teams)
  • Other:
    • Advanced User support, including support of application and system owners o Rotational Emergency ICT support (telephonic or on site) o Pro-active communication to stakeholders o Support response coordination
    • New Hardware/Software identification, PoC, order and commission

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

  • A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g. CPUT, etc.)
  • One or more of the following courses: A+, N+, MCSE, Cisco CCNA, RHSE. International certification would be advantageous
  • A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

  • Software:
    • Windows environment software
      • Microsoft Windows (desktop), Microsoft Server & Microsoft Office Suite
      • Microsoft Exchange Server, WSUS, AD
      • Anti-Virus Software (ESET)
      • Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives)
      • Infrastructure Monitoring (e.g. PRTG, Nagios, Solarwinds, etc.)
      • VM (e.g. HyperV, VMWare)
    • Linux environment software
      • Linux OS
      • DNS (Bind)
      • Mail (e.g. Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, etc.)
      • Fileserver (e.g. SMB, NFS, iSCSI, etc.)
      • VM (Proxmox)
    • Networking:
      • Midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules o Analysis/Troubleshooting software (e.g. Wireshark)
      • Cabling and Crimping
      • Network equipment experience (e.g. Ubiquity, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, Sonicwall, Fortigate, Huawei)
    • Other:
      • DVR/NVR
      • Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills
      • Proven telephonic and onsite support history
      • Any additional software and database skills would be advantageous o Experience in telecommunication/transmission systems including Wifi, LTE, 5G, VoIP, etc.
      • would be advantageous
      • Experience in fiber optics would be advantageous

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic
  • Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail
  • Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills
  • Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support
  • Excellent interpersonal and communications skills
  • Need to continuously upskill
  • A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done
  • Highly organised
  • Good work/life balance

General

The position also involves after hours work including remote work. It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.

Other:

