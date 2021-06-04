ICT Technician (CH678) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems.
We are currently looking for a self-motivated and results-driven IT professional (Technician) to become a member of the Technical Services Team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Information & Communication Technology related infrastructure, administration, technical support and other services as required by the different stakeholders in the organisation.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Server Administration (Windows and/or Linux):
- Server administration and maintenance o User and Group administration o Backup administration
- Disaster Recovery
- Network Administration:
- IP and Routing design administration
- Security o Deployment of networks
- Switch, Wifi, Router and Firewall administration o DNS administration
- Network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting o Disaster Recovery
- Infrastructure and ICT Services:
- ICT Ticketing system administration
- Alarm, Fire, UPS and Standby Power system administration o Access control administration and maintenance
- Network Monitor Service administration and maintenance (Nagios, PRTG, etc.) o On-premise product administration (MS Exchange, MS Active Directory, Linux servers, etc.) o Cloud-hosted product administration (MS365, Domain Hosting, DNS, etc.) o Security Cameras administration o VPN administration
- Video Conference administration (e.g. Polycom, Jitsi, Zoom, Teams)
- Other:
- Advanced User support, including support of application and system owners o Rotational Emergency ICT support (telephonic or on site) o Pro-active communication to stakeholders o Support response coordination
- New Hardware/Software identification, PoC, order and commission
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):
- A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g. CPUT, etc.)
- One or more of the following courses: A+, N+, MCSE, Cisco CCNA, RHSE. International certification would be advantageous
- A minimum of 5 years relevant experience
SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:
- Software:
- Windows environment software
- Microsoft Windows (desktop), Microsoft Server & Microsoft Office Suite
- Microsoft Exchange Server, WSUS, AD
- Anti-Virus Software (ESET)
- Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives)
- Infrastructure Monitoring (e.g. PRTG, Nagios, Solarwinds, etc.)
- VM (e.g. HyperV, VMWare)
- Linux environment software
- Linux OS
- DNS (Bind)
- Mail (e.g. Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, etc.)
- Fileserver (e.g. SMB, NFS, iSCSI, etc.)
- VM (Proxmox)
- Networking:
- Midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules o Analysis/Troubleshooting software (e.g. Wireshark)
- Cabling and Crimping
- Network equipment experience (e.g. Ubiquity, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, Sonicwall, Fortigate, Huawei)
- Other:
- DVR/NVR
- Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills
- Proven telephonic and onsite support history
- Any additional software and database skills would be advantageous o Experience in telecommunication/transmission systems including Wifi, LTE, 5G, VoIP, etc.
- would be advantageous
- Experience in fiber optics would be advantageous
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic
- Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail
- Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills
- Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support
- Excellent interpersonal and communications skills
- Need to continuously upskill
- A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done
- Highly organised
- Good work/life balance
General
The position also involves after hours work including remote work. It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.
Other:
