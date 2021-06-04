ICT Technician (CH678) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems.

We are currently looking for a self-motivated and results-driven IT professional (Technician) to become a member of the Technical Services Team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Information & Communication Technology related infrastructure, administration, technical support and other services as required by the different stakeholders in the organisation.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Server Administration (Windows and/or Linux): Server administration and maintenance o User and Group administration o Backup administration Disaster Recovery

Network Administration: IP and Routing design administration Security o Deployment of networks Switch, Wifi, Router and Firewall administration o DNS administration Network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting o Disaster Recovery

Infrastructure and ICT Services: ICT Ticketing system administration Alarm, Fire, UPS and Standby Power system administration o Access control administration and maintenance Network Monitor Service administration and maintenance (Nagios, PRTG, etc.) o On-premise product administration (MS Exchange, MS Active Directory, Linux servers, etc.) o Cloud-hosted product administration (MS365, Domain Hosting, DNS, etc.) o Security Cameras administration o VPN administration Video Conference administration (e.g. Polycom, Jitsi, Zoom, Teams)

Other: Advanced User support, including support of application and system owners o Rotational Emergency ICT support (telephonic or on site) o Pro-active communication to stakeholders o Support response coordination New Hardware/Software identification, PoC, order and commission



EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g. CPUT, etc.)

One or more of the following courses: A+, N+, MCSE, Cisco CCNA, RHSE. International certification would be advantageous

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

Software: Windows environment software Microsoft Windows (desktop), Microsoft Server & Microsoft Office Suite Microsoft Exchange Server, WSUS, AD Anti-Virus Software (ESET) Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives) Infrastructure Monitoring (e.g. PRTG, Nagios, Solarwinds, etc.) VM (e.g. HyperV, VMWare) Linux environment software Linux OS DNS (Bind) Mail (e.g. Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, etc.) Fileserver (e.g. SMB, NFS, iSCSI, etc.) VM (Proxmox) Networking: Midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules o Analysis/Troubleshooting software (e.g. Wireshark) Cabling and Crimping Network equipment experience (e.g. Ubiquity, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, Sonicwall, Fortigate, Huawei) Other: DVR/NVR Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills Proven telephonic and onsite support history Any additional software and database skills would be advantageous o Experience in telecommunication/transmission systems including Wifi, LTE, 5G, VoIP, etc. would be advantageous Experience in fiber optics would be advantageous



PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic

Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail

Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills

Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills

Need to continuously upskill

A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done

Highly organised

Good work/life balance

General

The position also involves after hours work including remote work. It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.

Other:

lease include your current salary and salary expectations.

