iiDENTIFii technology partner scoops Infosec Award

iiDENTIFii’s technology partner, UK based company iProov, has won the 2021 Global InfoSec Award for Biometrics Next-Gen.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, comments: “This accomplishment validates our innovative approach to online digital biometric liveness detection, which is inclusive, highly secure, resilient against deepfakes and digital replay attacks, and is supported by our active threat management service and global partnerships.”

“We are proud that an important component of our locally developed digital biometric verification technology platform has been recognised, once again, on an international stage,” says Gur Geva, founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, “Our development team works closely with iProov, to continuously refine and improve secure biometric technology for the continent.”

According to the partners, what makes the biometric technology solution next generation is its ability to face off against the latest threats to digital identity, such as liveness hacks, or deepfakes. A recent survey reports that deepfakes on the web increased 330% from October 2019 to June 2020.