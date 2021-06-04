Industrial Automation External Sales

Industrial Automation External Sales

Montague Gardens, Cape Town

CTC R420 000 per annum + Commission

Are PLC’s, OEM, Powerfactor, distributions and IO-Link the kind of terms that make your heart sing?

Is this you?

You are a driven salesperson with an existing client base in the industrial automation industry in Cape Town. You love people and being out seeing clients and building trusting relationships. You mean what you say and follow through to ensure your clients receive the solution that is perfect for them!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Your new company is growing! They need you to service existing clients and build up new client relationships in the industrial automation space. You love this industry and systems’ integration excites you so that technical side is easy for you.

You will be selling technical industrial solutions to your clients and managing relationships that are built on trust and reliability. Thankfully you can focus on the relationships and not on the admin as you will have an internal sales person to assist you with all the paperwork- Hoorah!

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working for a fast-paced and growing company in Cape Town. This company is growing exponentially and offers quality components and solutions to their industrial automation clients.

What you’ll need

Ideally you have a technical qualification, which can be in IT, electrical, electronics, mechanical or mechatronics. You need an existing client base in the industrial automation sector in Cape Town, Western Cape region and have at least 1 -3 years’ experience in Industrial Automation and sales. If you come from a system’s integrator = bonus points!

You do not have a restraint of trade. You can also ‘gooi die taal’ and speak some Afrikaans.

What you’ll get

You will be offered the opportunity to join a growing division in a reputable and stable company that is moving from strength to strength. You will receive a competitive salary and earn commission based on your own and the performance of the division. You are also going to be working in a young, dynamic work-environment that is inspiring!

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Bianca on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

industrial automation

sales

technical sales

PLC

IO-Link

Sales Development

Solution Selling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

