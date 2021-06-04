Industry Manager: Food and Nutritional Ingredients

A well-known international Company requires the above to play a crucial role in technically driving market and consumer trends of functional food ingredients into the food and nutritional manufacturing industries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in food technology or related qualification is preferred for this role.

Previous experience having worked in an industry or a related manager role within the functional food ingredient and nutritional markets is preferred.

Previous experience and knowledge gained of regulatory requirements in the food industry is preferred.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

The successful candidate should be solution focussed, resilient, and able to multi-task and work under pressure and be able to work independently.

Be computer literate.

Must be well versed with milk and whey proteins and functional ingredients having been exposed to hydrocolloids, antioxidants, caramel colours and starches etc. within the food and nutritional markets.

Previous experience having worked within a multinational company on operational level will be an advantage.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Oversee and drive the distribution of functional food ingredients and specialty raw materials to Key Accounts within the food manufacturing industry.

Develop and expand product segments with strategic importance.

Negotiate Supplier contracts and take responsibility for price negotiations.

Provide technical advice to Customers on the development of formulations, and various technical applications.

Manage and oversee market analysis of customers, products, competitors and application markets.

Manage and drive budget and requirements planning.

Participate in trade fairs and customer seminars from time to time.

Ensure performance through growth in sales, achieving budgets and innovation.

Oversee and manage formulations for various customers.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

