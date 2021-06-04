Industry Manager: Food and Nutritional Ingredients

A well-known international Company requires the above to play a crucial role in technically driving market and consumer trends of functional food ingredients into the food and nutritional manufacturing industries.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification in food technology or related qualification is preferred for this role.
- Previous experience having worked in an industry or a related manager role within the functional food ingredient and nutritional markets is preferred.
- Previous experience and knowledge gained of regulatory requirements in the food industry is preferred.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- The successful candidate should be solution focussed, resilient, and able to multi-task and work under pressure and be able to work independently.
- Be computer literate.
- Must be well versed with milk and whey proteins and functional ingredients having been exposed to hydrocolloids, antioxidants, caramel colours and starches etc. within the food and nutritional markets.
- Previous experience having worked within a multinational company on operational level will be an advantage.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Oversee and drive the distribution of functional food ingredients and specialty raw materials to Key Accounts within the food manufacturing industry.
- Develop and expand product segments with strategic importance.
- Negotiate Supplier contracts and take responsibility for price negotiations.
- Provide technical advice to Customers on the development of formulations, and various technical applications.
- Manage and oversee market analysis of customers, products, competitors and application markets.
- Manage and drive budget and requirements planning.
- Participate in trade fairs and customer seminars from time to time.
- Ensure performance through growth in sales, achieving budgets and innovation.
- Oversee and manage formulations for various customers.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.