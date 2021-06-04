Intermediate .NET Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Design, develop, deploy & maintain software systems and applications as the next Intermediate .Net Developer sought by a FinTech company to join its team. Your role will include Scrum Ceremonies, Reference Architecture Review, Build & Releases, Code Quality and Project Solutions. You must possess an IT Degree / Diploma / Certification Ideally a BSc. Computer Science/BEng or 4+ years relevant Programming experience with at least -2 years in a Tech start-up or in an Asset Management Finance environment and skills including .Net / .Net Core, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, GIT, CI/CD and the ability to work in Agile [URL Removed] that tickets are up to date and you move your tickets in terms of status and comment on the ticket where relevant.

Take ownership of and accountability for stories, tasks and all related development activities to complete the assigned work.

Ensure pull requests are reviewed and that the changes are applied to the test environment as expected.

Pro-actively follow up with QA to ensure you work is complete and that all bugs have been fixed.

Adhere to good technical practices which include: Unit Testing, Integration Testing, Dependency Injection, Monitoring and Logging.

Identify practices that aren’t effective and suggest changes.

Review pull requests as highest priority and participate by commenting and asking clarifications.

Deploy approved changes to target environments.

Configure and manage builds and releases in the appropriate DevOps platform, or document the build and release process.

Fix builds broken as a result of your pull requests.

Execute on development tasks in line with the Technical Lead/Architect’s solution and the team’s project planning activities.

Where required take responsibility for defining the solution for a specific feature.

Demo work to team.

Contribute during sprint planning and backlog grooming meetings to define stories with acceptance criteria and the necessary tasks to address requirements.

Attend and prepare for daily stand-up meetings.

Attend and contribute to retrospective meetings.

When needed, request or accept, and prepare for check-ins with the Technical Team Lead, PM and/or Senior Developer.

Participate in reference architecture reviews.

Communicate progress and issues on development commitments to team and Project Manager.

Request help in an appropriate time frame.

Accurate daily logging of time.

Update Project Wiki Page with latest business logic from features worked on.

Contribute articles and posts to blog.

Professional communication with clients. The PM and Technical Lead must be included in client communications.

Participate in relevant project support structure.

Formulate plan with Manager to address skills gaps:

Training material Exams / Certifications

Target completion dates

Regular knowledge sharing amongst team members.

Transfer technical and agile process knowledge to team members.

Assist team members on technical implementation issues.

Ensure familiarity with project reference architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

IT Degree/Diploma/Certification Ideally a BSc. Computer Science/BEng OR

4+ Years relevant Programming experience.

2-5 Years Tech start-up or Asset Management Finance.

.Net/.Net Core, C#.

JavaScript, TypeScript, React.

MSSQL Server, T-SQL.

GIT, CI/CD.

Ability to work in Agile environment.

Advantageous

Exposure to Azure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical.

Critical Thinker.

Time Management.

Communication.

Problem-solver.

Attention to detail.

Team oriented.

Proactive.

Willingness to learn.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position