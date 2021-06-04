IT Disaster Recovery (DR) Coordinator

ROLE PURPOSE

The IT Disaster Recovery (DR) Coordinator is responsible for overall operations/coordination within the DR tech stack i.e. People/process and tech and more aligned to strategy input, capacity checks, technology applied methods being checked, process development, documentation, planning, standards/procedures, backup monitoring, replication monitoring, correspondence, communication, DR change management , asset tagging, reporting , risk management , exercising (testing) of ad hoc processes, coordination of the DR functions, security management as well as all the DR coordination between Group IT Operations and all the internal and external.

Also taking accountability for long-range disaster recovery planning to provide the highest level of protection possible for the enterprise and also giving inputs in order to minimise cyber incidents within the organisation.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

Assist in planning the direction of the DR process,

Capacity planning

Strategy input

Process development

Reporting

Communication

Asset tagging

Risk management input

Ad hoc restore processes

Backup monitoring

Replication monitoring

Change management

Correspondence

Maintain and enhance procedures and priorities for the DR process,

Plan, coordinate and manage all activities during the DR process, and during DR testing,

Coordinate all DR testing and be the interface between Group IT Operations and the BUs,

Recognizes and identifies potential areas where existing DR policies and procedures require change, or where new ones need to be developed,

Ensure that all DR related documents, policies and procedures are drafted, approved and communicated accordingly,

Develop and maintain DR procedures with the various technical stacks within Group IT Operations,

Assist with the establishing of DR testing methodologies,

Establish relationships with all Business Units to ensure alignment between Business requirements and DR,

Maintain values and reputation with Clients, Suppliers, Partners and Regulatory / Official Bodies,

Where risks are encountered, raise the risk and communicate accordingly,

Keep the relevant documentation current and disaster ready,

Ensure that DR Program milestones/goals are met,

Adhere to compliance and audit requirements.

Highest level of protection to be taken into account

Reporting

Establish DRP recovery testing methodologies , plans and coordinate

Assures that recovery procedures are effective for the restoration of business processes.

Identify gaps where existing policies/plans/procedures require change or where new ones need to be developed.

Strong engagement needed

Conduct risk analysis to identify critical operations and systems that are core to continued business operations in the event of a disruption

Monitor and test the plans and backup systems

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Good industry knowledge of data and technology services and their service providers,

Strong and well-developed skills in making independent decisions coupled with a strong customer service focus,

Sound knowledge of both IT and business processes including best practices,

Knowledge of business or related industry would be an advantage,

Strong communication and relationship building skills,

Accountability,

Strong analytical and logical skills,

Strong leadership skills,

Conflict resolution skills,

Strong operational focus and the ability to work in a pressurised operational department,

Attention to detail,

Be able to work independently,

Travelling when required.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology

At least 10 years in an IT operational environment,

General knowledge of different IT platforms,

Project management experience or certification would be advantageous,

In-depth knowledge of the disaster recovery program life cycle (e.g., Gap/Risk Identification, BIA, DR Strategy, Plans, Exercise, and Education/Awareness) is essential

Knowledge of the hardware and software environment, job control and scheduling tools, problem management systems and Disaster Recovery methodologies/framework

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft office suite,

ITIL knowledge or certification would be advantageous,

BCI certification would be advantageous.

