Java Developer – Cape Town – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome opportunity to join an upcoming leading independent Fintech group is readily available! The team is looking for a Java Specialist with Springboot expert knowledge to joining their team of developers.

You will be working in an environment that prides itself with working on ground breaking initiatives, encourages the growth and development of individuals and teams, and has great benefits while ensuring completion of projects, and sharing knowledge, skills and ideas, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

Springboot

Kubernetes

Junit

IntelliJ

Postgress

netbeans

Docker

CSS

Eclipse

Reference Number for this position is ZH53097 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary of up to R780K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

CSS

Docker

Junit

Springboot

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position