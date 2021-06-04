Java Tech Lead on MADAPI

Overview

Solution:

The MTN MAD API is a unified API that can easily be consumed by both MTN itself and third parties. The APIs themselves would be implemented as a set of independent

MicroServices and brought together using Google Apigee to create a unified API gateway and provisioning portal.

Leading the Development Process

Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code

Provide technical leadership to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team

General

Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Java and Spring Developer with +5 years experience with the following skills Java 1.8+ Spring Microservices with Spring-boot Spring cloud config Unit tests with Spring-boot Docker Openshift/Kubernetes Basic understanding of API gateways OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Understanding of basic networking concepts Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP,REST, XML-RPC etc) CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)



The following additional skills would be advantageous: Spring reactive APIGEE Azure DevOps Pivotal Kubernetes Linux Azure Pipelines



Employer & Job Benefits:

Permanent

Medical Aid

Pension

Group Life

