Junior Finance Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Jun 4, 2021

Junior Finance ManagerAre you a highly independent and self-motivated person?Are you ambitious and keen to start building a career in finance?Do you have a completed degree in accounting and looking to go ahead and complete your [URL Removed] you done articles?

Do you have experience in the following:

  • VAT & PAYE submissions
  • Monthly management account support
  • SARS e-filing, submissions & correspondence
  • Annual Financials (not essential, but beneficial)
  • General file support
  • Capturing from bank statement to trial balance.

Software experience Caseware & Xero experienceIf this sounds like you then please apply.

