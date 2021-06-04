Junior Finance Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Junior Finance ManagerAre you a highly independent and self-motivated person?Are you ambitious and keen to start building a career in finance?Do you have a completed degree in accounting and looking to go ahead and complete your [URL Removed] you done articles?

Do you have experience in the following:

VAT & PAYE submissions

Monthly management account support

SARS e-filing, submissions & correspondence

Annual Financials (not essential, but beneficial)

General file support

Capturing from bank statement to trial balance.

Software experience Caseware & Xero experienceIf this sounds like you then please apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position