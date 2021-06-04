Junior Finance Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Junior Finance ManagerAre you a highly independent and self-motivated person?Are you ambitious and keen to start building a career in finance?Do you have a completed degree in accounting and looking to go ahead and complete your [URL Removed] you done articles?
Do you have experience in the following:
- VAT & PAYE submissions
- Monthly management account support
- SARS e-filing, submissions & correspondence
- Annual Financials (not essential, but beneficial)
- General file support
- Capturing from bank statement to trial balance.
Software experience Caseware & Xero experienceIf this sounds like you then please apply.