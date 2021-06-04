Limited Experienced/Newly Qualified Graduate

Requirements:

Completed Finance/Legal Honours degree with above average academic results.

Need to be willing to learn and grow within the company.

Need to be resilient with a go-getter attitude.

Confident with excellent communication skills in English as you will be dealing with Top 500 companies around the world.

Ability to be hands-on and deliver high quality work.

Need to be detailed orientated.

Ability to handle pressure and stick to deadlines.

If you are seeking an 8-5 job, then this is not for you.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position