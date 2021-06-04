Limited Experienced/Newly Qualified Graduate

Requirements:
- Completed Finance/Legal Honours degree with above average academic results.
- Need to be willing to learn and grow within the company.
- Need to be resilient with a go-getter attitude.
- Confident with excellent communication skills in English as you will be dealing with Top 500 companies around the world.
- Ability to be hands-on and deliver high quality work.
- Need to be detailed orientated.
- Ability to handle pressure and stick to deadlines.
- If you are seeking an 8-5 job, then this is not for you.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.