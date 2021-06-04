Linux Engineer

Description:
This role requires a Linux Technology Engineer that provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature.
Requirements:
- Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).
- Moderate years of relevant managed services experience.
- Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification.
- At least one mid-Level certification relevant to CoE – Ex CCNP for networks, MSCE for Windows Server Data Center CoE.
- Good to have scripting knowledge such as Python, PERL.
- Good to have cross technology skills Ex Windows server L2 along with UNIX or Storage skills.
- Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching (CCNA-R/S).
- Cisco Certified Network Associate – Wireless (CCNA-WL).
- Riverbed Certified Solutions Associate – WAN Optimization (RCSA-W).
- Cisco Certified Network Associate – Security (CCNA-SEC).
- Juniper Certifications.
- Meraki Certifications.
- MCSA, MCSE, RHEL, VCP.
- MS-IIS Server.
- Citrix Metaframe.
- Cisco Certified Network Associate – Data Center (CCNA-DC).
- Cisco Certified Network Associate – Video (CCNA-VID).
- Cisco Certified Network Associate – Voice (CCNA-V).
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful