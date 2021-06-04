Linux Engineer

Description:

This role requires a Linux Technology Engineer that provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature.

Requirements:

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience.

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification.

At least one mid-Level certification relevant to CoE – Ex CCNP for networks, MSCE for Windows Server Data Center CoE.

Good to have scripting knowledge such as Python, PERL.

Good to have cross technology skills Ex Windows server L2 along with UNIX or Storage skills.

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching (CCNA-R/S).

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Wireless (CCNA-WL).

Riverbed Certified Solutions Associate – WAN Optimization (RCSA-W).

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Security (CCNA-SEC).

Juniper Certifications.

Meraki Certifications.

MCSA, MCSE, RHEL, VCP.

MS-IIS Server.

Citrix Metaframe.

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Data Center (CCNA-DC).

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Video (CCNA-VID).

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Voice (CCNA-V).

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position