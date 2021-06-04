Linux Engineer

Jun 4, 2021

Description:

This role requires a Linux Technology Engineer that provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature.

Requirements:

  • Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).
  • Moderate years of relevant managed services experience.
  • Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.
  • Up to date and relevant ITIL certification.
  • At least one mid-Level certification relevant to CoE – Ex CCNP for networks, MSCE for Windows Server Data Center CoE.
  • Good to have scripting knowledge such as Python, PERL.
  • Good to have cross technology skills Ex Windows server L2 along with UNIX or Storage skills.
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching (CCNA-R/S).
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate – Wireless (CCNA-WL).
  • Riverbed Certified Solutions Associate – WAN Optimization (RCSA-W).
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate – Security (CCNA-SEC).
  • Juniper Certifications.
  • Meraki Certifications.
  • MCSA, MCSE, RHEL, VCP.
  • MS-IIS Server.
  • Citrix Metaframe.
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate – Data Center (CCNA-DC).
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate – Video (CCNA-VID).
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate – Voice (CCNA-V).

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position