Manager ICT Infrastructure at Avbob Mutual Assurance

To provide for the information technology needs of a workforce and is responsible to exercise leadership and use well-developed technological skills to facilitate planning, procurement, configuration, operations, maintenance, data integrity and security and end-user support for information technology resources and systems..

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Align ICT technology architecture to ICT strategy

Ensure policies and procedures are aligned to strategy, legislative, regulatory and internal requirements (including standards and best practice)

Plan all aspects of infrastructure environment to optimally deliver service to the Group

Plan staff and resource requirements to deliver on agreed ICT strategy

Manage all infrastructure areas – plan, implement, operate, monitor and measure according to the agreed standards and best practices selected

Conduct technology research related to Infrastructure to remain abreast of current developments and future trends

Participate in ICT Management Forum :

Tactical guidance and feedback regarding ICT planning for Infrastructure

Report and advice on ICT infrastructure operational issues,

Advice on ICT equipment/service requests

Manage and report on all Infrastructure tactical and operational equipment related issues

Advise on feasibility of Infrastructure equipment/service requests

Manage ICT equipment and licence portfolio for utilisation, warranty, support and contract compliance

Create asset lifecycle plans for hardware and software

Ensure audit compliance

Oversee the -:

Planning and implementation (project management for new implementations), Operations

Monitoring and reporting of the data and voice communication technology within the Group.

DR planning and implementation

Vendor management

Plan, monitor, measure and implement and/or oversight projects related to the Infrastructure environment

Ensure all areas within the infrastructure environment deliver optimal service

Implement ITIL

Discuss and agree Infrastructure elements of Service Level Agreement (SLA) with business

Manage and measure according to SLA

Report to CIO monthly on SLA achievement stats and exceptions

Develop stakeholder management plan per category of stakeholder (Includes SLA)

Manage stakeholders according to their plan

Monitor, measure and report regarding stakeholder satisfaction levels

Create and oversee implementation of development plans for staff

Budget for the department according to the strategic and operational plans

Liaise with business and other members of the ICT management team to ensure alignment

Manage the financial aspects of the area according to the plan and budget

Manage ICT procurement according to policy

Negotiate contracts with vendors in the best interests of the Group

Maintain an awareness of environmental issues and incorporate this into all plans and criteria for new technologies.

Become an environmental evangelist and build environmental awareness within ICT

QUALIFICATION REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Systems or Engineering or related area from an accredited institution is required. OR

3 Year National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or equivalent professional qualification.

ITIL certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Minimum Experience

5-10 years relevant ICT experience in operations management.

Minimum of 8 years ICT management and knowledge of architecture alignment in business.

Demonstrated experience with IT systems and IT management as a senior level with a sequence of increasing responsibilities in large and diverse business settings.

Experience in working through major organizational change.

A track record of providing infrastructure services to a geographically diverse and complex organization.

A track record of successful large project implementations.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with other managers to achieve key business and technology goals.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Managerial abilities at senior level

High level negotiation skills.

Personal maturity

Interpersonal skills

Strategic insight

Planning ability

Problem solving

Creativity

Project management

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible.”Preference will be given to suitably qualified individuals from previously disadvantaged

groups in South Africa.”

Desired Skills:

ITIL

ICT Management

IT Systems

