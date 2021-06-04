Manager: Supply Chain (02 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

To build a high performance culture

To build capability & capacity to meet changing organisational requirements

Promote prudent financial management

Grow & maintain eminence of LG SETA through internal & external stakeholder engagement

Ensure compliance to all governance, statutory and regulatory requirements

To provide required assurances at Executive Committee level

To ensure the quality, availability and reliability of company assets to meet current and future demand

To ensure compliance to all record management processes and procedures, as well as statutory and regulatory requirements

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education

Minimum: B-degree in Commerce and honours degree

Ideal Logistics and Supply Chain Management (NQF Level 8)

Experience

Minimum of 8 years Supply Chain/Logistics management experience in

public service or schedule 3a entity. The candidate should have

experience in purchasing function; policy development; compliance

with statutory requirement; budgeting

Type of Job

8-10 years Supply Chain experience with at least 5years as a Supply

Chain Manager

