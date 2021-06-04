Manager: Supply Chain (02 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION
- To build a high performance culture
- To build capability & capacity to meet changing organisational requirements
- Promote prudent financial management
- Grow & maintain eminence of company through internal & external stakeholder engagement
- Ensure compliance to all governance, statutory and regulatory requirements
- To provide required assurances at Executive Committee level
- To ensure the quality, availability and reliability of company assets to meet current and future demand
- To ensure compliance to all record management processes and procedures, as well as statutory and regulatory requirements
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education
Minimum: B-degree in Commerce and honours degree
Ideal Logistics and Supply Chain Management (NQF Level 8)
Experience
Minimum of 8 years Supply Chain/Logistics management experience in
public service or schedule 3a entity. The candidate should have
experience in purchasing function; policy development; compliance
with statutory requirement; budgeting
Type of Job
8-10 years Supply Chain experience with at least 5years as a Supply
Chain Manager