Manager: Supply Chain (02 Months Contract)

Jun 4, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • To build a high performance culture
  • To build capability & capacity to meet changing organisational requirements
  • Promote prudent financial management
  • Grow & maintain eminence of company through internal & external stakeholder engagement
  • Ensure compliance to all governance, statutory and regulatory requirements
  • To provide required assurances at Executive Committee level
  • To ensure the quality, availability and reliability of company assets to meet current and future demand
  • To ensure compliance to all record management processes and procedures, as well as statutory and regulatory requirements

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education

Minimum: B-degree in Commerce and honours degree
Ideal Logistics and Supply Chain Management (NQF Level 8)

Experience

Minimum of 8 years Supply Chain/Logistics management experience in
public service or schedule 3a entity. The candidate should have
experience in purchasing function; policy development; compliance
with statutory requirement; budgeting

Type of Job

8-10 years Supply Chain experience with at least 5years as a Supply
Chain Manager

