Merchandise Planner – Digital & Store

Jun 4, 2021

Established Retailer situated in Cape Town, requires a Merchandise Planner with above average Mathematics & analyses skills and with experience in merchandising for both e-commerce platforms and store planning experience to join their unique team.

Interested Applicants should have the following skills and experience:

  • Completed degree in Marketing or Retail or related field
  • 3-4 years minimum experience as a Merchandise Planner with 1-2 years experiece on digital platforms
  • 1 years experience in customer analytics eg) Google Analytics
  • 2 years marketing campaign experience
  • Intermediate to Advanced Excel Skills
  • Influential communication skills
  • A strong relationship builder

This is an urgent order annd applicants are invited to submit their CV’s as a matter of urgency. Please upload or email your CV directly to [Email Address Removed]

