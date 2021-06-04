Merchandise Planner – Digital & Store

Established Retailer situated in Cape Town, requires a Merchandise Planner with above average Mathematics & analyses skills and with experience in merchandising for both e-commerce platforms and store planning experience to join their unique team.
Interested Applicants should have the following skills and experience:
- Completed degree in Marketing or Retail or related field
- 3-4 years minimum experience as a Merchandise Planner with 1-2 years experiece on digital platforms
- 1 years experience in customer analytics eg) Google Analytics
- 2 years marketing campaign experience
- Intermediate to Advanced Excel Skills
- Influential communication skills
- A strong relationship builder
This is an urgent order annd applicants are invited to submit their CV’s as a matter of urgency. Please upload or email your CV directly to [Email Address Removed]