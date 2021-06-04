MIS System Administrator and Application Support (CH679) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems. We are currently looking for a experienced, self-motivated and results-driven IT professional to become a member of the customer system support team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Information & Communication Technology related infrastructure, administration, technical support and other services as required for the customer systems. This position is not applicable to the internal company ICT services.

RESPONSIBILITIES: General

Resolve user and client issues within SLA. o Offer remote and potentially onsite support. o Install and configure hardware and software components. Assist with user acceptance testing. Troubleshoot hardware and software issues. o Perform root cause analysis. Repair or replace damaged hardware. Perform tests and evaluations of new software and hardware. Provide advanced user support and training. Pro-active communication to stakeholders. Conduct daily system checks and maintenance operations. Establish good relationships with all customers and colleagues. Manage technical documentation work with 3rd party vendors for system support. Technical Project Management.

Server Administration (Windows and / or Linux) Server administration and maintenance. User and Group administration. Backup administration.

Network Administration IP and Routing design administration. Deployment of networks. Switch, Wi-Fi, Router and Firewall administration. DNS administration. Network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting.



EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g. CPUT, etc.)

One or more of the following courses: MCSE, MCSA, Cisco CCNA, RHSE, etc. International certification would be advantageous

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

Software:

Windows environment software Microsoft Windows (desktop), Microsoft Server & Microsoft Office Suite Anti-Virus Software (ESET) Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives) Infrastructure Monitoring (e.g. PRTG, Nagios, Solarwinds, etc.) VM (e.g. HyperV, VMWare)

Linux environment software Linux OS DNS (Bind) Mail (e.g. Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, etc.) Fileserver (e.g. SMB, NFS, iSCSI, etc.) VM (Proxmox) Networking:

Midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules o Analysis/Troubleshooting software (e.g. Wireshark)

Cabling and Crimping

Network equipment experience (e.g. Ubiquity, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, Sonicwall, Fortigate, Huawei)

Other:

Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills o Proven telephonic and onsite support history.

Any additional software and database skills would be advantageous.

Experience in telecommunication/transmission systems including Wifi, LTE, 5G, VoIP, etc.

would be advantageous.

Experience in fiber optics would be advantageous.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic

Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail

Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills

Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills

Need to continuously upskill

A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done

Highly organised

Good work/life balance

General

The position also involves after hours work including remote work.

It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.

Other:

