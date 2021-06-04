MIS System Administrator and Application Support (CH679) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems. We are currently looking for a experienced, self-motivated and results-driven IT professional to become a member of the customer system support team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Information & Communication Technology related infrastructure, administration, technical support and other services as required for the customer systems. This position is not applicable to the internal company ICT services.
RESPONSIBILITIES: General
-
- Resolve user and client issues within SLA. o Offer remote and potentially onsite support. o Install and configure hardware and software components.
- Assist with user acceptance testing.
- Troubleshoot hardware and software issues. o Perform root cause analysis.
- Repair or replace damaged hardware.
- Perform tests and evaluations of new software and hardware.
- Provide advanced user support and training.
- Pro-active communication to stakeholders.
- Conduct daily system checks and maintenance operations.
- Establish good relationships with all customers and colleagues.
- Manage technical documentation work with 3rd party vendors for system support.
- Technical Project Management.
- Server Administration (Windows and / or Linux)
- Server administration and maintenance.
- User and Group administration.
- Backup administration.
- Network Administration
- IP and Routing design administration.
- Deployment of networks.
- Switch, Wi-Fi, Router and Firewall administration.
- DNS administration.
- Network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):
- A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g. CPUT, etc.)
- One or more of the following courses: MCSE, MCSA, Cisco CCNA, RHSE, etc. International certification would be advantageous
- A minimum of 5 years relevant experience
SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:
- Software:
- Windows environment software
- Microsoft Windows (desktop), Microsoft Server & Microsoft Office Suite
- Anti-Virus Software (ESET)
- Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives)
- Infrastructure Monitoring (e.g. PRTG, Nagios, Solarwinds, etc.)
- VM (e.g. HyperV, VMWare)
- Linux environment software
- Linux OS
- DNS (Bind)
- Mail (e.g. Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, etc.)
- Fileserver (e.g. SMB, NFS, iSCSI, etc.)
- VM (Proxmox)
- Networking:
- Midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules o Analysis/Troubleshooting software (e.g. Wireshark)
- Cabling and Crimping
- Network equipment experience (e.g. Ubiquity, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, Sonicwall, Fortigate, Huawei)
- Other:
- Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills o Proven telephonic and onsite support history.
- Any additional software and database skills would be advantageous.
- Experience in telecommunication/transmission systems including Wifi, LTE, 5G, VoIP, etc.
- would be advantageous.
- Experience in fiber optics would be advantageous.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic
- Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail
- Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills
- Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support
- Excellent interpersonal and communications skills
- Need to continuously upskill
- A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done
- Highly organised
- Good work/life balance
General
- The position also involves after hours work including remote work.
- It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.
Other:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.