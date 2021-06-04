MIS System Administrator and Application Support (CH679) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems. We are currently looking for a experienced, self-motivated and results-driven IT professional to become a member of the customer system support team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Information & Communication Technology related infrastructure, administration, technical support and other services as required for the customer systems. This position is not applicable to the internal company ICT services.

RESPONSIBILITIES: General

    • Resolve user and client issues within SLA. o Offer remote and potentially onsite support. o Install and configure hardware and software components.
    • Assist with user acceptance testing.
    • Troubleshoot hardware and software issues. o Perform root cause analysis.
    • Repair or replace damaged hardware.
    • Perform tests and evaluations of new software and hardware.
    • Provide advanced user support and training.
    • Pro-active communication to stakeholders.
    • Conduct daily system checks and maintenance operations.
    • Establish good relationships with all customers and colleagues.
    • Manage technical documentation work with 3rd party vendors for system support.
    • Technical Project Management.
  • Server Administration (Windows and / or Linux)
    • Server administration and maintenance.
    • User and Group administration.
    • Backup administration.
  • Network Administration
    • IP and Routing design administration.
    • Deployment of networks.
    • Switch, Wi-Fi, Router and Firewall administration.
    • DNS administration.
    • Network traffic monitoring and troubleshooting.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

  • A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology e.g. CPUT, etc.)
  • One or more of the following courses: MCSE, MCSA, Cisco CCNA, RHSE, etc. International certification would be advantageous
  • A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

  • Software:
  • Windows environment software
    • Microsoft Windows (desktop), Microsoft Server & Microsoft Office Suite
    • Anti-Virus Software (ESET)
    • Backup technologies (Altaro, Arc Server, Tape drives)
    • Infrastructure Monitoring (e.g. PRTG, Nagios, Solarwinds, etc.)
    • VM (e.g. HyperV, VMWare)
  • Linux environment software
    • Linux OS
    • DNS (Bind)
    • Mail (e.g. Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, etc.)
    • Fileserver (e.g. SMB, NFS, iSCSI, etc.)
    • VM (Proxmox)
    • Networking:
  • Midlevel knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules o Analysis/Troubleshooting software (e.g. Wireshark)
  • Cabling and Crimping
  • Network equipment experience (e.g. Ubiquity, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, Sonicwall, Fortigate, Huawei)
  • Other:
  • Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills o Proven telephonic and onsite support history.
  • Any additional software and database skills would be advantageous.
  • Experience in telecommunication/transmission systems including Wifi, LTE, 5G, VoIP, etc.
  • would be advantageous.
  • Experience in fiber optics would be advantageous.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic
  • Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail
  • Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills
  • Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support
  • Excellent interpersonal and communications skills
  • Need to continuously upskill
  • A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done
  • Highly organised
  • Good work/life balance

General

  • The position also involves after hours work including remote work.
  • It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.

Other:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

