Our client based in Midrand is looking for a National Sales Manager to establish market position by locating, developing, defining, negotiating, closing business relationships, as well as to maintain extensive knowledge of current market conditions
Qualification
- Grade 12 (essential)
- Relevant 3/4 year degree / National Diploma (essential) in Marketing management or related and
- A minimum of 10 years relevant working experience essential in sales and insurance
- A minimum 5 years in management role
- Matric is essential
- Relevant 3 years Commercial/ Business Informatics degree /diploma essential
Competencies
- Sales orientation
- Strong analytical and numeric background
- Ability to manage and coordinate virtual cross-functional teams, and to collate inputs into an integrated, intelligent plan with clear recommendations. Credible, commercially-focussed leader, with the ability to influence at all levels of the organisation
- Excellent communications, presentation & interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail and ability to complete documentation within tight timelines and to a consistently high standard
- Proven ability to operate flexibly in complex and dynamic working environment
Responsibilities
- Develop and implement effective sales strategies
- Lead nationwide sales team members to achieve sales targets
- Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts
- Manage and oversee the daily operations of the sales department
- Monitor and analyze performance metrics and suggest improvements
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual sales forecasts
- Perform research and identify new potential customers and new market opportunities
- Provide timely and effective solutions aligned with clients needs
- Liaise with Marketing and Product Development departments to ensure brand consistency
- Keep abreast of new product launches and ensure sales team members are on board
- Deliver on target revenue, grow value added services and market share and other relevant business objectives as required
- Ability to manage cross functionally, and in the process live the Company Way
- Assessing channel performance in business through client acquisition and sales
- Manage performance across all sales channels by fostering business relationships to increase revenue from sales and client retention
- Screening potential corporate deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; as well as recommending equity investments
- Development of continuous improvement and business intelligence framework
- Responsible for Management Information and reporting for channels
- Monitoring of compliance to legislation Process and Systems performance management and operational monitoring Sales performance analysis and competitor analysis Customer Service and SLA Management
- Analysis of the fulfilment process to identify process gaps that have revenue opportunities, cost threats or a churn risk that require an intervention
