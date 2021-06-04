National Sales Manager

Our client based in Midrand is looking for a National Sales Manager to establish market position by locating, developing, defining, negotiating, closing business relationships, as well as to maintain extensive knowledge of current market conditions

Qualification

Grade 12 (essential)

Relevant 3/4 year degree / National Diploma (essential) in Marketing management or related and

A minimum of 10 years relevant working experience essential in sales and insurance

A minimum 5 years in management role

Matric is essential

Relevant 3 years Commercial/ Business Informatics degree /diploma essential

Competencies

Sales orientation

Strong analytical and numeric background

Ability to manage and coordinate virtual cross-functional teams, and to collate inputs into an integrated, intelligent plan with clear recommendations. Credible, commercially-focussed leader, with the ability to influence at all levels of the organisation

Excellent communications, presentation & interpersonal skills

Attention to detail and ability to complete documentation within tight timelines and to a consistently high standard

Proven ability to operate flexibly in complex and dynamic working environment

Responsibilities

Develop and implement effective sales strategies

Lead nationwide sales team members to achieve sales targets

Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts

Manage and oversee the daily operations of the sales department

Monitor and analyze performance metrics and suggest improvements

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual sales forecasts

Perform research and identify new potential customers and new market opportunities

Provide timely and effective solutions aligned with clients needs

Liaise with Marketing and Product Development departments to ensure brand consistency

Keep abreast of new product launches and ensure sales team members are on board

Deliver on target revenue, grow value added services and market share and other relevant business objectives as required

Ability to manage cross functionally, and in the process live the Company Way

Assessing channel performance in business through client acquisition and sales

Manage performance across all sales channels by fostering business relationships to increase revenue from sales and client retention

Screening potential corporate deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; as well as recommending equity investments

Development of continuous improvement and business intelligence framework

Responsible for Management Information and reporting for channels

Monitoring of compliance to legislation Process and Systems performance management and operational monitoring Sales performance analysis and competitor analysis Customer Service and SLA Management

Analysis of the fulfilment process to identify process gaps that have revenue opportunities, cost threats or a churn risk that require an intervention

