Jun 4, 2021

Our client based in Midrand is looking for a National Sales Manager to establish market position by locating, developing, defining, negotiating, closing business relationships, as well as to maintain extensive knowledge of current market conditions

Qualification

  • Grade 12 (essential)
  • Relevant 3/4 year degree / National Diploma (essential) in Marketing management or related and
  • A minimum of 10 years relevant working experience essential in sales and insurance
  • A minimum 5 years in management role
  • Matric is essential
  • Relevant 3 years Commercial/ Business Informatics degree /diploma essential

Competencies

  • Sales orientation
  • Strong analytical and numeric background
  • Ability to manage and coordinate virtual cross-functional teams, and to collate inputs into an integrated, intelligent plan with clear recommendations. Credible, commercially-focussed leader, with the ability to influence at all levels of the organisation
  • Excellent communications, presentation & interpersonal skills
  • Attention to detail and ability to complete documentation within tight timelines and to a consistently high standard
  • Proven ability to operate flexibly in complex and dynamic working environment

Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement effective sales strategies
  • Lead nationwide sales team members to achieve sales targets
  • Establish productive and professional relationships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts
  • Manage and oversee the daily operations of the sales department
  • Monitor and analyze performance metrics and suggest improvements
  • Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual sales forecasts
  • Perform research and identify new potential customers and new market opportunities
  • Provide timely and effective solutions aligned with clients needs
  • Liaise with Marketing and Product Development departments to ensure brand consistency
  • Keep abreast of new product launches and ensure sales team members are on board
  • Deliver on target revenue, grow value added services and market share and other relevant business objectives as required
  • Ability to manage cross functionally, and in the process live the Company Way
  • Assessing channel performance in business through client acquisition and sales
  • Manage performance across all sales channels by fostering business relationships to increase revenue from sales and client retention
  • Screening potential corporate deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; as well as recommending equity investments
  • Development of continuous improvement and business intelligence framework
  • Responsible for Management Information and reporting for channels
  • Monitoring of compliance to legislation Process and Systems performance management and operational monitoring Sales performance analysis and competitor analysis Customer Service and SLA Management
  • Analysis of the fulfilment process to identify process gaps that have revenue opportunities, cost threats or a churn risk that require an intervention

