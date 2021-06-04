Payroll Administrator – Hillcrest, DBN (Food Retail industry)
3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.
Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic Payroll Administrator in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment. 3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.
Duties:
- Administer payroll function from start to finish
- Ensuring all payroll transactions are processed efficiently
- Administration of all additional reimbursement and pay related allowance.
- Preparation of timesheets and overtime
- Loading of new employees and terminations from the payroll system
- Capturing of employee leave applications on the payroll system and identifying late
coming and absentees
- Processing of monthly payroll deductions and company benefits onto the payroll system
- Preparation of month-end reports, reconciliations, and payments
- Investigating pay queries in order to provide timeous and efficient feedback to staff
- Ensure the maintenance of payroll system and leave administration system.
- Maintaining all payroll operations by following policies and procedure
- Reconciling of Provident Fund and Medical Aid
- Preparation for Mid and Year End Tax Submission
- STATS Reporting
- Must be up to date with all latest payroll and tax legislation
Competencies:
- Reliability & Adaptability
- Planning & Organizing
- Drive for Results
- Excellent ability to pay attention to detail
- Stress tolerance & able to work under pressure
- Problem Analysis
- Decision Making & Judgment
- Communication – Verbal & Written. Excellent communication skills
- Interpersonal Sensitivity
- Employee Focus & Teamwork
- Build & Maintain Working Relationships
- Well-presented and well spoken
- Shows initiative as well as innovation
- Embraces challenge and demonstrates self-discipline and a willingness to learn
- The highest standards of ethical conduct, i.e. honesty and integrity
Specialist competencies:
- At least 7 years’ Payroll experience
- Proficient in Sage VIP Premier
- MS Excel (advanced) MS Outlook & MS Word
- Proficient in time & attendance system
- Payroll for a headcount of 1000 +
Salary package:
- R10k pm – R15k pm depending on experience.
Desired Skills:
- VIP Premier
- Payroll
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric