Payroll Administrator

Jun 4, 2021

Payroll Administrator – Hillcrest, DBN (Food Retail industry)
3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic Payroll Administrator in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment. 3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.
Duties:

  • Administer payroll function from start to finish
  • Ensuring all payroll transactions are processed efficiently
  • Administration of all additional reimbursement and pay related allowance.
  • Preparation of timesheets and overtime
  • Loading of new employees and terminations from the payroll system
  • Capturing of employee leave applications on the payroll system and identifying late
    coming and absentees
  • Processing of monthly payroll deductions and company benefits onto the payroll system
  • Preparation of month-end reports, reconciliations, and payments
  • Investigating pay queries in order to provide timeous and efficient feedback to staff
  • Ensure the maintenance of payroll system and leave administration system.
  • Maintaining all payroll operations by following policies and procedure
  • Reconciling of Provident Fund and Medical Aid
  • Preparation for Mid and Year End Tax Submission
  • STATS Reporting
  • Must be up to date with all latest payroll and tax legislation
    Competencies:
  • Reliability & Adaptability
  • Planning & Organizing
  • Drive for Results
  • Excellent ability to pay attention to detail
  • Stress tolerance & able to work under pressure
  • Problem Analysis
  • Decision Making & Judgment
  • Communication – Verbal & Written. Excellent communication skills
  • Interpersonal Sensitivity
  • Employee Focus & Teamwork
  • Build & Maintain Working Relationships
  • Well-presented and well spoken
  • Shows initiative as well as innovation
  • Embraces challenge and demonstrates self-discipline and a willingness to learn
  • The highest standards of ethical conduct, i.e. honesty and integrity
    Specialist competencies:
  • At least 7 years’ Payroll experience
  • Proficient in Sage VIP Premier
  • MS Excel (advanced) MS Outlook & MS Word
  • Proficient in time & attendance system
  • Payroll for a headcount of 1000 +
    Salary package:
  • R10k pm – R15k pm depending on experience.

Desired Skills:

  • VIP Premier
  • Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position