Payroll Administrator – Hillcrest, DBN (Food Retail industry)

3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic Payroll Administrator in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment. 3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Duties:

Administer payroll function from start to finish

Ensuring all payroll transactions are processed efficiently

Administration of all additional reimbursement and pay related allowance.

Preparation of timesheets and overtime

Loading of new employees and terminations from the payroll system

Capturing of employee leave applications on the payroll system and identifying late

coming and absentees

coming and absentees Processing of monthly payroll deductions and company benefits onto the payroll system

Preparation of month-end reports, reconciliations, and payments

Investigating pay queries in order to provide timeous and efficient feedback to staff

Ensure the maintenance of payroll system and leave administration system.

Maintaining all payroll operations by following policies and procedure

Reconciling of Provident Fund and Medical Aid

Preparation for Mid and Year End Tax Submission

STATS Reporting

Must be up to date with all latest payroll and tax legislation

Competencies:

Competencies: Reliability & Adaptability

Planning & Organizing

Drive for Results

Excellent ability to pay attention to detail

Stress tolerance & able to work under pressure

Problem Analysis

Decision Making & Judgment

Communication – Verbal & Written. Excellent communication skills

Interpersonal Sensitivity

Employee Focus & Teamwork

Build & Maintain Working Relationships

Well-presented and well spoken

Shows initiative as well as innovation

Embraces challenge and demonstrates self-discipline and a willingness to learn

The highest standards of ethical conduct, i.e. honesty and integrity

Specialist competencies:

Specialist competencies: At least 7 years’ Payroll experience

Proficient in Sage VIP Premier

MS Excel (advanced) MS Outlook & MS Word

Proficient in time & attendance system

Payroll for a headcount of 1000 +

Salary package:

Salary package: R10k pm – R15k pm depending on experience.

Desired Skills:

VIP Premier

Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

