Point of sales Support Technician

Have you worked with Point of sales?

Are you looking for your next great venture?

Our client seeks individuals to join their dynamic teams in each of the following regions:

Eastern Cape

Western Cape

Free State

Key Skills:

Ability to identify understand and communicate the technical issues

Ability to report and facilitate the tech and leadership teams as required in the store environment

Pref: Infrastructure project management knowledge

Pref: Retail Store rollout Exp.

Ability to take ownership and drive objective

Activities expected for the Role:

Co-ordinate Pre cut-over activities

Ensure that you have the plan from your PM

Know who your cut-over team is

Know who your store support team is

Co-ordinate cut-over activities

Confirm team arrived at store

Open Teams call with PM

Team talk with entire cut-over team across functions – confirm plan on the night with time windows

Confirm day end completion on Matra & SIMS

Co-ordinate tasks in integrated cut-over plan with Back-Office & Peer System Teams

Set up the Master Till & subsequent slave tills

Confirm tests completed per POS cut-over stage gates

Declare trade readiness with Store representative in store

Manage close out activities

Manage On the night exit criteria

Manage ICU exit criteria

Manage High Care exit criteria

Ensure all documentation saved on Teams in store folder

Roll-back activities

Enable and take team through Roll-back activities where decision was made to roll back.

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

LAN

WAN

Point of sales

