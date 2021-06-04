Point of sales Support Technician

Have you worked with Point of sales?
Are you looking for your next great venture?
Our client seeks individuals to join their dynamic teams in each of the following regions:
- Eastern Cape
- Western Cape
- Free State
Key Skills:
-
Ability to identify understand and communicate the technical issues
-
Ability to report and facilitate the tech and leadership teams as required in the store environment
- Pref: Infrastructure project management knowledge
- Pref: Retail Store rollout Exp.
- Ability to take ownership and drive objective
Activities expected for the Role:
- Co-ordinate Pre cut-over activities
- Ensure that you have the plan from your PM
- Know who your cut-over team is
- Know who your store support team is
- Co-ordinate cut-over activities
- Confirm team arrived at store
- Open Teams call with PM
- Team talk with entire cut-over team across functions – confirm plan on the night with time windows
- Confirm day end completion on Matra & SIMS
- Co-ordinate tasks in integrated cut-over plan with Back-Office & Peer System Teams
- Set up the Master Till & subsequent slave tills
- Confirm tests completed per POS cut-over stage gates
- Declare trade readiness with Store representative in store
- Manage close out activities
- Manage On the night exit criteria
- Manage ICU exit criteria
- Manage High Care exit criteria
- Ensure all documentation saved on Teams in store folder
- Roll-back activities
- Enable and take team through Roll-back activities where decision was made to roll back.
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- LAN
- WAN
- Point of sales