Process Engineer

Qualified Process Engineer

Degree or NHD Chemical

At least 3year’s working experience would be beneficial

Require a hands on person who will be able to adapt easily

Would need to identify faults on site and good understanding of solutions.

Team Player who will lead and follow

Good verbal skills in English and Afrikaans

Need to gain access to clients sites and go underground weekly

Valid drivers licence and own vehicle

Excellent computer skills

Reporting – good communication skills

Energetic and willing to learn and develop

Very fast paced environment

Desired Skills:

water treatment

process engineering

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

