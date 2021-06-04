Qualified Process Engineer
Degree or NHD Chemical
At least 3year’s working experience would be beneficial
Require a hands on person who will be able to adapt easily
Would need to identify faults on site and good understanding of solutions.
Team Player who will lead and follow
Good verbal skills in English and Afrikaans
Need to gain access to clients sites and go underground weekly
Valid drivers licence and own vehicle
Excellent computer skills
Reporting – good communication skills
Energetic and willing to learn and develop
Very fast paced environment
Desired Skills:
- water treatment
- process engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma