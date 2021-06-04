ProfitShare Partners appoints new CFO

ProfitShare Partners has appointed Michael Kransdorff as its chief financial officer (CFO) from 1 June 2021.

Kransdorff’s was awarded his Masters in Tax from Wits. His global experience has also includes a Masters degree from Harvard University, specialising in Economic Development, International Finance and Political Analysis.

Previously a senior banker at one of the largest banks on the African continent, Kransdorff worked in a specialist unit charged with sourcing the next billion rand business for the bank.