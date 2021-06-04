Quotation Administrator / Clerk at Bidvest Bank

Timeous control of all Request for Quotations for the Transnet HCV contract in line with the required SLA requirements.
FINANCE
Costs Managed:
Manage incoming mails on a dedicated mailbox
Collate all quotations relating to the Request for Quotation
Generate the HCV Procurement request for pricing document
Requesting HCV and equipment quotes from dealers (done on email)
Ensure and prompt the update of pricing
Ensure that all documents are made available for approval by the Engineering Controller
Follow up with pricing on completion of the Schedule 1 document
Update and maintain the RFQ Microsoft Teams tool daily
Monthly Reports:
SharePoint RFQ Query detailed report – Daily
Quote tracking report with timelines
RFQ SLA report with current SLA scoring per line item
Escalation report – Outstanding Schedule 1 document
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Service Excellence:
Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal and external stakeholders
Interprets customer requirements to provide timeous delivery
Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
Prioritization of the SLA timelines
Dealing with Regional Offices, suppliers and Engineering Controllers
Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and internal stake holders
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Effective Administration:
Loading of quotes on the online quoting tool system
Ensuring that the regional inputs are in line with the actual RFQ document
Send updated report of RFQ’s daily to all parties involved in the process
Daily updating of all touch points
Liase with regional Client Liaison Officers on any queries
Complete all required administration and filing as required
Operational Excellence:
Help and advise account managers on current progress on of quotes
Drive the SLA timelines on a continuous basis
Maintain and update the RFQ tool consistently
Supply daily updates on the SLA percentages
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Teamwork :
Contribute to making the department a great place to work
Contribute to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area)
Create and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
Support and drive the business’ core values
Maintain a positive attitude and drive
Respond openly to feedback
Promote harmony and teamwork
Promote the sharing of knowledge
Show willingness to help others
Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
Intellectual Capital Development:
Take ownership for driving own career development
Prepare and signing off personal development plan
Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
Experience:
2 year’s procurement, supply chain experience
Desired Skills:
- Excellent professional written and verbal communication skills
- Analytical thinker
- Decision Making
- Takes initiative
- Task driven with the ability to meet tight deadlines
- Organized and structured
- Ability to build and maintain relationships
- Integrity
- Independence
- Excellent orientation
- Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy
- Financial acumen
- Resourceful
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Problem solving skills
- Be open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Admin Clerk
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric