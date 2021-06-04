Quotation Administrator / Clerk at Bidvest Bank

Timeous control of all Request for Quotations for the Transnet HCV contract in line with the required SLA requirements.

FINANCE

Costs Managed:

Manage incoming mails on a dedicated mailbox

Collate all quotations relating to the Request for Quotation

Generate the HCV Procurement request for pricing document

Requesting HCV and equipment quotes from dealers (done on email)

Ensure and prompt the update of pricing

Ensure that all documents are made available for approval by the Engineering Controller

Follow up with pricing on completion of the Schedule 1 document

Update and maintain the RFQ Microsoft Teams tool daily

Monthly Reports:

SharePoint RFQ Query detailed report – Daily

Quote tracking report with timelines

RFQ SLA report with current SLA scoring per line item

Escalation report – Outstanding Schedule 1 document

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Service Excellence:

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal and external stakeholders

Interprets customer requirements to provide timeous delivery

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Prioritization of the SLA timelines

Dealing with Regional Offices, suppliers and Engineering Controllers

Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and internal stake holders

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Effective Administration:

Loading of quotes on the online quoting tool system

Ensuring that the regional inputs are in line with the actual RFQ document

Send updated report of RFQ’s daily to all parties involved in the process

Daily updating of all touch points

Liase with regional Client Liaison Officers on any queries

Complete all required administration and filing as required

Operational Excellence:

Help and advise account managers on current progress on of quotes

Drive the SLA timelines on a continuous basis

Maintain and update the RFQ tool consistently

Supply daily updates on the SLA percentages

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Teamwork :

Contribute to making the department a great place to work

Contribute to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area)

Create and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Respond openly to feedback

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)

Intellectual Capital Development:

Take ownership for driving own career development

Prepare and signing off personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

Experience:

2 year’s procurement, supply chain experience

Desired Skills:

Excellent professional written and verbal communication skills

Analytical thinker

Decision Making

Takes initiative

Task driven with the ability to meet tight deadlines

Organized and structured

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Integrity

Independence

Excellent orientation

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy

Financial acumen

Resourceful

Ability to work well under pressure

Problem solving skills

Be open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position