Regional Sales Manager at Carrier Fire and Security South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Carrier Fire & Security South Africa, part of Carrier Global Corporation, has an expert team of employees in South Africa working to protect your assets, people and infrastructures.
Due to the continued growth we have a great opportunity for a Regional Sales Manager based in Nairobi Kenya, who will be responsible for West, Central and East Africa region to join our team.
Main Responsibilities
- Develop long term relationships and build partnerships with the customer
- Meetings with customers on a regular basis
- Manage partners including the training and development of their teams
- Conduct customer needs assessments and sales proposal estimates and specifications to promote products and services in a timely manner to ensure customer satisfaction
- Liaise between the customer and internal teams, as and when needed
- Grow assigned territory or group of accounts through the sales of Carrier’s Fire and Security product offerings
- Monitor and analyze customer’s usage of our product offerings
- Drive Marketing initiatives such as seminars, focus meeting and demand generation activities by establishing direct relations with end users, key customers, and key players in different verticals
- Seek out competitor information and maintain knowledge of new developments in the region
- Work on getting Carrier’s Fire and Security Products specified by the Consulting engineers/Electrical engineers/ Architects etc. in the region
- Achieve annual sales and gross margin targets while providing customers with superior value and service
- Maintain an updated knowledge of company products and services
- Utilize sales tools effectively (CRM, estimating software, etc.) to plan and document progress as well as increase business opportunity within accounts
- Submit weekly, monthly, and as requested business reports to management, ensure optimum use of online tools and resources as advised by management
- Target-based role
Experience/Qualifications
- Direct sales experience in Fire & Security equipment for 5-10 years is preferred.
- Extensive Fire and Security systems knowledge
- Sales Experience across Sub Saharan Africa – East, Central and West
- Must be self-motivated to achieve annual goals and objectives
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Willingness to travel regularly throughout the assigned territory
- Excellent writing, communication & presentation skills
- The ability to relate to a wide range of people.
- Influential: the ability to influence senior stakeholders and decision-makers to improve revenue and retention
- The ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once
- Strong experience in Microsoft Office Suite, Salesforce, and SAP preferred
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Salesforce
- Territory management
- Presentation Skills
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Sales Strategy
- Client Relationship Management
- target driven
- trustworthy
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to Influence
- Ability to Prioritize
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Carrier is a leading provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, building controls and automation, and fire and security systems leading to safer, smarter, sustainable and high-performance buildings.
Our Purpose is to make the world asafer place to live and Our Mission is to be our customer’s first choice. We manufacture and provide most security technologies and offer intergrated solutions for residential, commericial and enterprise applications:
Access Control
Fire Detection
Intrusion
Video
Intergrated Solutions
Accessories
Kinldy take note of Carrier’s Job Applicant Privacy Notice by following the link below:
[URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Mobile Phone
- Laptop
- Vehicle Allowance
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Group Life Assurance