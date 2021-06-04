Regional Sales Manager at Carrier Fire and Security South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Carrier Fire & Security South Africa, part of Carrier Global Corporation, has an expert team of employees in South Africa working to protect your assets, people and infrastructures.

Due to the continued growth we have a great opportunity for a Regional Sales Manager based in Nairobi Kenya, who will be responsible for West, Central and East Africa region to join our team.

Main Responsibilities

Develop long term relationships and build partnerships with the customer

Meetings with customers on a regular basis

Manage partners including the training and development of their teams

Conduct customer needs assessments and sales proposal estimates and specifications to promote products and services in a timely manner to ensure customer satisfaction

Liaise between the customer and internal teams, as and when needed

Grow assigned territory or group of accounts through the sales of Carrier’s Fire and Security product offerings

Monitor and analyze customer’s usage of our product offerings

Drive Marketing initiatives such as seminars, focus meeting and demand generation activities by establishing direct relations with end users, key customers, and key players in different verticals

Seek out competitor information and maintain knowledge of new developments in the region

Work on getting Carrier’s Fire and Security Products specified by the Consulting engineers/Electrical engineers/ Architects etc. in the region

Achieve annual sales and gross margin targets while providing customers with superior value and service

Maintain an updated knowledge of company products and services

Utilize sales tools effectively (CRM, estimating software, etc.) to plan and document progress as well as increase business opportunity within accounts

Submit weekly, monthly, and as requested business reports to management, ensure optimum use of online tools and resources as advised by management

Target-based role

Experience/Qualifications

Direct sales experience in Fire & Security equipment for 5-10 years is preferred.

Extensive Fire and Security systems knowledge

Sales Experience across Sub Saharan Africa – East, Central and West

Must be self-motivated to achieve annual goals and objectives

Strong interpersonal skills

Willingness to travel regularly throughout the assigned territory

Excellent writing, communication & presentation skills

The ability to relate to a wide range of people.

Influential: the ability to influence senior stakeholders and decision-makers to improve revenue and retention

The ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

Strong experience in Microsoft Office Suite, Salesforce, and SAP preferred

Desired Skills:

Sales

Salesforce

Territory management

Presentation Skills

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Sales Strategy

Client Relationship Management

target driven

trustworthy

Ability to work independently

Ability to Influence

Ability to Prioritize

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Carrier is a leading provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, building controls and automation, and fire and security systems leading to safer, smarter, sustainable and high-performance buildings.

Our Purpose is to make the world asafer place to live and Our Mission is to be our customer’s first choice. We manufacture and provide most security technologies and offer intergrated solutions for residential, commericial and enterprise applications:

Access Control

Fire Detection

Intrusion

Video

Intergrated Solutions

Accessories

Kinldy take note of Carrier’s Job Applicant Privacy Notice by following the link below:

[URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Mobile Phone

Laptop

Vehicle Allowance

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

