Regulatory Administrator (FTC) Wits RHI

A Regulatory Administrator (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To assist with ensuring compliance with regulatory and good clinical research practice requirements within research studies at Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre

Location

Wits RHI – Shandukani Research Centre

Key performance areas

Maintain regulatory systems for Wits RHI Shandukani studies per SAHPRA, WHREC, sponsor, GCP and DOH DRC requirements

Compiling of documents for initial Submissions for IMPAACT & Pharma Studies: Ethics, SAHPRA

Following up of approvals from Gauteng Research District, COJ, CEOs, Clinic Managers

Completion and updating of online applications on NHRD, NHREC, SANCTR and other applicable online systems

Updating tracking logs for all submissions, approvals

Six-Monthly Progress Reports: Ethics, SAHPRA, DRC tracking all events for the last six months and sending submission packs to sites

Retain current research staff CVs, GCP, MPS, HPCSA, SAPC, SANC certificates

Participate in monitoring visits, internal (Sponsor) and external regulatory (FDA and EMA) inspections

Review and ensure that the study has all essential regulatory documentation

Assist sponsors/monitors before, during and after monitoring visits

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training

Diploma or Degree in a health-related field

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Knowledge of Good Clinical Practice

Understanding of the research language, knowledge and understanding of the relevant studies and SOPs, knowledge of clinical research documentation

Computer literate with the ability to create or work with databases/excel logs

Fluent in English, fluency in one of the other official SA languages particularly Zulu or Sesotho would be an added advantage

Good written and verbal communication skills

Strategic thinking, attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Conscientious and precise delivery of work even when under pressure

Effective self-management, resourcefulness, and initiative to solve problems

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years relevant work experience within a clinical research environment (preferably in the regulatory department)

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 10 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

