Sales Rep

Jun 4, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Present, promote and sell products/services to existing and prospective customers
  • Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within a schedule
  • Perform cost-benefit and need analysis of existing/potential customers
  • Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationship
  • Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
  • Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximise satisfaction
  • Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments
  • Prepare monthly sales and target reports
  • Analyse the market’s potential, track schedules for quotes, promotions and negotiations
  • Supply management on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, potential new products/services
  • Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma in Business, Marketing, Economics or related fields
  • Minimum 3 years industry sales experience
  • Wine industry knowledge will be preferable
  • Valid driver’s license

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission
  • Provident Fund

