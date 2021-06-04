Responsibilities:
- Present, promote and sell products/services to existing and prospective customers
- Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within a schedule
- Perform cost-benefit and need analysis of existing/potential customers
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationship
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximise satisfaction
- Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments
- Prepare monthly sales and target reports
- Analyse the market’s potential, track schedules for quotes, promotions and negotiations
- Supply management on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, potential new products/services
- Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma in Business, Marketing, Economics or related fields
- Minimum 3 years industry sales experience
- Wine industry knowledge will be preferable
- Valid driver’s license
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Provident Fund