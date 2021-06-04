Sales Rep

Responsibilities:

Present, promote and sell products/services to existing and prospective customers

Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within a schedule

Perform cost-benefit and need analysis of existing/potential customers

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationship

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximise satisfaction

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

Prepare monthly sales and target reports

Analyse the market’s potential, track schedules for quotes, promotions and negotiations

Supply management on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, potential new products/services

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Business, Marketing, Economics or related fields

Minimum 3 years industry sales experience

Wine industry knowledge will be preferable

Valid driver’s license

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position