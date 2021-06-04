Senior Angular Developer

Senior Angular Developers needed
Job & Company Description:
Become part of one of the biggest digital organisation in the world. This Global leader is seeking Angular Developers that can think out of the box, developers who is passionate about their code and who is solutions orientated. Diversify your experience and join this hands on dynamic team!
Education:
- BSc IT degree in Computer Science – 3 years or more (or equivalent)
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 6+ years of solid professional/commercial coding experience in C# (production code standards)
- Angular 4+ is a MUST
- Wide range of IT and programming skills, particularly Microsoft C#
- Excellent knowledge of the latest .NET Frameworks
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Professional approach to time, costs, quality of work, and deadlines
- Ability to multitask across different projects and technologies
- Must be able to handle a fast-pace, high-pressure environment
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]
For more information contact:
Cherine van Tonder
IT Specialist
[Phone Number Removed];