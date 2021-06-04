Senior C# Full Stack Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

IT degree or diploma.

Years of Experience:

+6 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of Experience:

Senior

Technical/Functional Skills:

Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular

Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

At least 4 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studi

IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design &

Deployment

REST

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other webbased authentication.

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

