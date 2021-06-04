Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Jun 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:
IT degree or diploma.

Years of Experience:
+6 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of Experience:
Senior

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular
  • Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • At least 4 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with:
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studi
  • IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design &
  • Deployment
  • REST
  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other webbased authentication.
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Responsibilities:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • full stack
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Azure Devops
  • Visual Studio
  • IDE
  • Web applications
  • Deployment
  • REST
  • LDAP
  • Kerberos
  • OAuth
  • IoT-Hub
  • Event-Hub
  • Service Bus
  • Stream Analytics
  • AZ-203

