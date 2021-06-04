An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
IT degree or diploma.
Years of Experience:
+6 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Level of Experience:
Senior
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Strong competency in JavaScript Frameworks preferably Angular
- Well versed in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studi
- IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design &
- Deployment
- REST
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other webbased authentication.
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
Responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
For Further information apply today
Desired Skills:
- C#
- full stack
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Azure Devops
- Visual Studio
- IDE
- Web applications
- Deployment
- REST
- LDAP
- Kerberos
- OAuth
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- AZ-203