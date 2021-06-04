Senior Data Scientist

Jun 4, 2021

Description:

The role of a Data Scientist is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data, and help our clients make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.

Education and Qualifications:

  • University Bachelor degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
  • BSc Mathematics, Informatics & Computer Science, Quantitative Science, Statistics or Actuarial Science or equivalent
  • 5-10 years experience within a Data role
  • Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.
  • Understanding of Project Management concepts.
  • Presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience
  • Understanding of CRISP DM

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Designing, building and deploying data science solutions using Python, R and SQL technologies while ensuring that existing methodologies, Microsoft best practices and industry best practices are followed.
  • Translating business requirements into functional and technical requirements and communicate these requirements to the business and relevant technical teams.
  • Designing, building and deploying, timeous, relevant and accurate Machine Learning Models and Advanced Analytics solutions using a variety of technologies
  • Monitoring deployed solutions performance
  • Creating and maintaining architectural, project and operational documentation
  • Respond to ongoing business requirements by improving the solution through continual development, maintenance, support and enhancement
  • Conducting root-cause analysis to identify problems areas and risks in systems or application design.
  • Assisting in aligning systems strategy and roadmap with business needs
  • Values quality and produce high quality work at all times
  • Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology
  • Reliable ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
  • Willing to learn other platforms
  • Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the company values
  • Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
  • Risk management/risk mitigation skills.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Clear and logical thinking
  • Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
  • BSc Mathematics, Informatics & Computer Science, Quantitative Science, Statistics or Actuarial Science
  • Must have SAS, R, Python
  • Machine learning experience is advantageous
  • Data Mining and Data Manipulation is advantageous
  • 5+ years experience within a Data role as a Data scientist
  • Python, R, SQL, Azure Data Bricks, Azure Machine Learning Studio
  • Database design
  • Database administration
  • Understanding of writing SQL statements
  • Microsoft office package
  • SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting

Learn more/Apply for this position