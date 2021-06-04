Senior Data Scientist

Description:

The role of a Data Scientist is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data, and help our clients make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.

Education and Qualifications:

University Bachelor degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.

BSc Mathematics, Informatics & Computer Science, Quantitative Science, Statistics or Actuarial Science or equivalent

5-10 years experience within a Data role

Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

Understanding of Project Management concepts.

Presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

Understanding of CRISP DM

Roles and Responsibilities:

Designing, building and deploying data science solutions using Python, R and SQL technologies while ensuring that existing methodologies, Microsoft best practices and industry best practices are followed.

Translating business requirements into functional and technical requirements and communicate these requirements to the business and relevant technical teams.

Designing, building and deploying, timeous, relevant and accurate Machine Learning Models and Advanced Analytics solutions using a variety of technologies

Monitoring deployed solutions performance

Creating and maintaining architectural, project and operational documentation

Respond to ongoing business requirements by improving the solution through continual development, maintenance, support and enhancement

Conducting root-cause analysis to identify problems areas and risks in systems or application design.

Assisting in aligning systems strategy and roadmap with business needs

Values quality and produce high quality work at all times

Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology

Reliable ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed

Willing to learn other platforms

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the company values

Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.

Risk management/risk mitigation skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Clear and logical thinking

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team

Must have SAS, R, Python

Machine learning experience is advantageous

Data Mining and Data Manipulation is advantageous

Python, R, SQL, Azure Data Bricks, Azure Machine Learning Studio

Database design

Database administration

Understanding of writing SQL statements

Microsoft office package

SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting

