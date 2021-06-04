Senior Data Scientist

Description:
The role of a Data Scientist is to transform data found inside of an organization into new information that will be used to make business decisions. We are looking for a Data Scientist that will help us discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data, and help our clients make smarter decisions to deliver even better products.
Education and Qualifications:
- University Bachelor degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.
- BSc Mathematics, Informatics & Computer Science, Quantitative Science, Statistics or Actuarial Science or equivalent
- 5-10 years experience within a Data role
- Understanding of ITO and Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.
- Understanding of Project Management concepts.
- Presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience
- Understanding of CRISP DM
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Designing, building and deploying data science solutions using Python, R and SQL technologies while ensuring that existing methodologies, Microsoft best practices and industry best practices are followed.
- Translating business requirements into functional and technical requirements and communicate these requirements to the business and relevant technical teams.
- Designing, building and deploying, timeous, relevant and accurate Machine Learning Models and Advanced Analytics solutions using a variety of technologies
- Monitoring deployed solutions performance
- Creating and maintaining architectural, project and operational documentation
- Respond to ongoing business requirements by improving the solution through continual development, maintenance, support and enhancement
- Conducting root-cause analysis to identify problems areas and risks in systems or application design.
- Assisting in aligning systems strategy and roadmap with business needs
- Values quality and produce high quality work at all times
- Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology
- Reliable ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
- Willing to learn other platforms
- Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the company values
- Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
- Risk management/risk mitigation skills.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Clear and logical thinking
- Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
- Must have SAS, R, Python
- Machine learning experience is advantageous
- Data Mining and Data Manipulation is advantageous
- Python, R, SQL, Azure Data Bricks, Azure Machine Learning Studio
- Database design
- Database administration
- Understanding of writing SQL statements
- Microsoft office package
- SQL, stored procedures, triggers, cursors and general scripting