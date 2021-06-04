An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Years of experience: 6+ Years
Level of Experience: Senior
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Proficiency in Angular framework (Version 9 or higher).
- Experience with testing tools like Cypress, Karma, Jasmine, Postman or Selenium
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience in team-based software development
Added advantage:
- Experience with 2D Rendering frameworks e.g. PixiJS is a big plus
- Experience with map frameworks or real-time geolocation tracking
- Experience in C#
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with REST, Docker
- Experience with Mobile Application Development
Role Tasks
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Javascript
- Docker
- REST
- C#
- AGILE
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma