Senior Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 6+ Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Specific Technical / Functional skills

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Proficiency in Angular framework (Version 9 or higher).

Experience with testing tools like Cypress, Karma, Jasmine, Postman or Selenium

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience in team-based software development

Added advantage:

Experience with 2D Rendering frameworks e.g. PixiJS is a big plus

Experience with map frameworks or real-time geolocation tracking

Experience in C#

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with REST, Docker

Experience with Mobile Application Development

Role Tasks

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Javascript

Docker

REST

C#

AGILE

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

