Senior Java Developer

Jun 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 6+ Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  • Proficiency in Angular framework (Version 9 or higher).
  • Experience with testing tools like Cypress, Karma, Jasmine, Postman or Selenium
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Experience in team-based software development

Added advantage:

  • Experience with 2D Rendering frameworks e.g. PixiJS is a big plus
  • Experience with map frameworks or real-time geolocation tracking
  • Experience in C#
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with REST, Docker
  • Experience with Mobile Application Development

Role Tasks

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Javascript
  • Docker
  • REST
  • C#
  • AGILE
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

