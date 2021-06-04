Senior Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced global Data Specialist seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer who is passionate about data-driven solutions. Your core role will be to ensure the implementation of development automation utilizing CI tools such as Jenkins/GitLab and that best practices are adhered to. A TDD approach is expected in order for you to produce exceptional quality outputs. You must have strong Core Java, Spring Boot, Spring Data, SQL, NoSQL, Microservices, REST API development, be able to create GraphQL APIs and experience with message brokers, not limited to SQS, RabbitMQ/ActiveMQ. You must also have prior experience mentoring Software Devs and have managed a technical product build and campaign-based [URL Removed] with Development and Product teams to create innovative software solutions.

Design server-side architecture.

Build the back-end of applications utilising well known design patterns.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Test software to ensure it is scalable and extensible.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Create security and data protection settings.

Write technical documentation.

Work with Data Scientists and Analysts to improve software.

REQUIREMENTS:

Good understanding of technology stacks including mobile, hybrid, back, middleware and front-end development.

Strong Core Java.

Spring Boot, Spring Data and wider Spring experience.

Familiarity with multiple database engines including SQL & NoSQL.

Microservice experience.

Understanding of message driven architecture.

REST API development with a good understanding of accompanying standards.

Experience mentoring Software Developers.

Understanding of product development and quality assurance processes.

Experience and understanding of technical considerations for cross product projects.

Knowledge and experience of industry standard tools including budgeting, scheduling, team and task management.

Creating and managing of GraphQL APIs.

Working experience with message brokers, for example but not limited to SQS, RabbitMQ or ActiveMQ.

Experience managing a technical product build and campaign-based project.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex technical information in a clear and concise manner to customers, executives and non-technical leaders.

Be entrepreneurial, with a collaborative, supportive and team-based approach.

Possesses good business acumen and sound judgment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position