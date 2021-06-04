Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Azure Cloud Specialist

Jun 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8 Years

Level of Experience: Chief Expert

Minimum qualifications required:

  • IT Diploma / DegreeRelevant IT / Business Degree

Tasks and Responsibilities:

  • Act in the interest of IT Operations and is responsible for all operational aspects during Project and Maintenance execution and implementation
  • Accountable for the quality of pertinent project and operations deliverables
  • Strong planning and co-ordination skills
  • Excellent administration skills (must enjoy administrative tasks)
  • Works closely with the Development Team and the Product Owner and is responsible for the planning and co-ordination of all “Design for Run” activities and for the successful hand-over of an application from “project mode” into operations
  • Ensure that the following steps in the development
  • cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation
  • Preparation of operation manual System testing/parallel runs System implementation System audits/quality assurance. User sign-off

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Strong experience with Container Orchestrations Platforms preferably Kubernetes
  • Working knowledge with software development (Go, Python, C#, etc.)
  • Experience with cloud technologies
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts
  • (OAuth2, OpenID Connect
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform), Configuration Management
  • Expert knowledge in Monitoring, Alerting and Logging Solutions
  • Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub, Function apps
  • Experience with general DevOps methods and technologies:
  • Docker / Kubernetes o Relational databases such as PostgreSQL,
  • SQL o GraphDB, NoSQL o GIT
  • Azure DevOps CICD o Jira / Confluence
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Deep understanding of Web development/ API’s
  • Deep understanding of Unix/Linux systems



Desired Skills:

  • AGILE
  • SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

