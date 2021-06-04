An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 8 Years
Level of Experience: Chief Expert
Minimum qualifications required:
- IT Diploma / DegreeRelevant IT / Business Degree
Tasks and Responsibilities:
- Act in the interest of IT Operations and is responsible for all operational aspects during Project and Maintenance execution and implementation
- Accountable for the quality of pertinent project and operations deliverables
- Strong planning and co-ordination skills
- Excellent administration skills (must enjoy administrative tasks)
- Works closely with the Development Team and the Product Owner and is responsible for the planning and co-ordination of all “Design for Run” activities and for the successful hand-over of an application from “project mode” into operations
- Ensure that the following steps in the development
- cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation
- Preparation of operation manual System testing/parallel runs System implementation System audits/quality assurance. User sign-off
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Strong experience with Container Orchestrations Platforms preferably Kubernetes
- Working knowledge with software development (Go, Python, C#, etc.)
- Experience with cloud technologies
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts
- (OAuth2, OpenID Connect
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform), Configuration Management
- Expert knowledge in Monitoring, Alerting and Logging Solutions
- Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub, Function apps
- Experience with general DevOps methods and technologies:
- Docker / Kubernetes o Relational databases such as PostgreSQL,
- SQL o GraphDB, NoSQL o GIT
- Azure DevOps CICD o Jira / Confluence
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
- Deep understanding of Web development/ API’s
- Deep understanding of Unix/Linux systems
Lets get those applications!
Desired Skills:
- AGILE
- SCRUM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years