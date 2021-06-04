Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Azure Cloud Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8 Years

Level of Experience: Chief Expert

Minimum qualifications required:

IT Diploma / DegreeRelevant IT / Business Degree

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Act in the interest of IT Operations and is responsible for all operational aspects during Project and Maintenance execution and implementation

Accountable for the quality of pertinent project and operations deliverables

Strong planning and co-ordination skills

Excellent administration skills (must enjoy administrative tasks)

Works closely with the Development Team and the Product Owner and is responsible for the planning and co-ordination of all “Design for Run” activities and for the successful hand-over of an application from “project mode” into operations

Ensure that the following steps in the development

cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation

Preparation of operation manual System testing/parallel runs System implementation System audits/quality assurance. User sign-off

Technical/Functional Skills:

Strong experience with Container Orchestrations Platforms preferably Kubernetes

Working knowledge with software development (Go, Python, C#, etc.)

Experience with cloud technologies

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts

(OAuth2, OpenID Connect

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform), Configuration Management

Expert knowledge in Monitoring, Alerting and Logging Solutions

Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub, Function apps

Experience with general DevOps methods and technologies:

Docker / Kubernetes o Relational databases such as PostgreSQL,

SQL o GraphDB, NoSQL o GIT

Azure DevOps CICD o Jira / Confluence

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Deep understanding of Web development/ API’s

Deep understanding of Unix/Linux systems

Desired Skills:

AGILE

SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

