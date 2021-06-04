Specialist Product Sales Payment

An exciting new position has opened for a Product Sales Payments role. The company has been identified as an acceleration unit within the greater company group. The ambition is to expand its product offering and diversify its clientele.
The purpose of this role is to serve as a conduit between
product development team and channel partners, as well as find new market
opportunities. The role is to provide value to the sales function by providing
technical sales expertise and demonstrating the advanced technical functions
of the product. The role also requires the person to provide effective
methodologies and efficient process to take the product to market in order to grow
revenue.
Role responsibilities:
This person is responsible for defining long-term business strategic goals, and
collaborate with all internal and external stakeholders, and continuously expand
on our ordering services and solution and thereby maximize revenue for the
organization.
This role is responsible for taking the product to market and identifying risks,
dependencies, and impediments, and work cross-functionally to drive the
business objectives.
This role is responsible for keeping a pulse on needs and insights from
stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in
direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks in taking
product to market.
The objective of this role is to also put the customer at the heart of all
operational activities, focusing on channel optimization and performance.Your responsibilities will include:
Be responsible for deep and technical product insights and analytics in order to
scale distribution
Deliver on target revenue, sales count, grow value-added services, market
share and other relevant business objectives as required
Support the product owner to enable channels in order to scale distribution
Identify new market opportunities and manage pipeline
Support marketing and sales team with process improvement, measurement,
tracking and analytics relevant to their functional [URL Removed] with the project management of all activities to take the product to different
channels
Provide product and updated source materials to ensure continuous training
across channels
Assist with on-boarding and training new channels and partners
Refine customer segmentation, assist with establishing channel strategy for
respective channels. Create a plan to enhance sales activation and upsell
processes
Monitoring of compliance to legislation
Process and systems performance management and operational monitoring
Analysis of the fulfilment process to identify process gaps that have revenue
opportunities, cost threats or a churn risk that require an intervention
Assisting with the onboarding and training process of new sales and marketing
team members
Communicate timelines, priorities and deliverables to ensure goals are met to
stakeholders.
Tracking effectiveness of marketing campaigns and reporting findings to the
executive team (Exco) or business unit heads.
About The Employer:
The ideal candidate for this role will have:
Deep understanding of financial services products especially loan origination
Business to business selling
Sales and marketing orientation
Strong analytical and numeric background
Ability to manage and coordinate virtual cross-functional teams, and to collate
inputs into an integrated, intelligent plan with clear recommendations.
Credible, commercially focussed leader, with the ability to influence at all levels
of the organisation.
Excellent communications, presentation & interpersonal skills.
Attention to detail and ability to complete documentation within tight timelines
and to a consistently high standard.
Proven ability to operate flexibly in the complex and dynamic working environment
Job Knowledge:
Strong understanding of Sales and marketing processes
Business analysis
Fundamentals of Project Management tools
Understanding of customer value management
Strong knowledge of the financial services industryExperience:A minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience essential in sales within
the financial industry
Professional use of Project management [URL Removed] managerial experience and an understanding of business processes
and financial products is advantageous.Job-Related Skills:Leadership
Attention to detail
Communication (verbal and written)
Prioritization and Time Management
Facilitation and presentation skills
Decision making
Trend analyses to enable business improvement
Must have technical/professional qualifications:
Grade 12 (essential)
Relevant 3/4 year degree / National Diploma (essential) in Marketing
management or [URL Removed] positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.