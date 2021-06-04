Specialist Product Sales Payment

An exciting new position has opened for a Product Sales Payments role. The company has been identified as an acceleration unit within the greater company group. The ambition is to expand its product offering and diversify its clientele.

The purpose of this role is to serve as a conduit between

product development team and channel partners, as well as find new market

opportunities. The role is to provide value to the sales function by providing

technical sales expertise and demonstrating the advanced technical functions

of the product. The role also requires the person to provide effective

methodologies and efficient process to take the product to market in order to grow

revenue.

Role responsibilities:

This person is responsible for defining long-term business strategic goals, and

collaborate with all internal and external stakeholders, and continuously expand

on our ordering services and solution and thereby maximize revenue for the

organization.

This role is responsible for taking the product to market and identifying risks,

dependencies, and impediments, and work cross-functionally to drive the

business objectives.

This role is responsible for keeping a pulse on needs and insights from

stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in

direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks in taking

product to market.

The objective of this role is to also put the customer at the heart of all

operational activities, focusing on channel optimization and performance.Your responsibilities will include:

Be responsible for deep and technical product insights and analytics in order to

scale distribution

Deliver on target revenue, sales count, grow value-added services, market

share and other relevant business objectives as required

Support the product owner to enable channels in order to scale distribution

Identify new market opportunities and manage pipeline

Support marketing and sales team with process improvement, measurement,

tracking and analytics relevant to their functional [URL Removed] with the project management of all activities to take the product to different

channels

Provide product and updated source materials to ensure continuous training

across channels

Assist with on-boarding and training new channels and partners

Refine customer segmentation, assist with establishing channel strategy for

respective channels. Create a plan to enhance sales activation and upsell

processes

Monitoring of compliance to legislation

Process and systems performance management and operational monitoring

Analysis of the fulfilment process to identify process gaps that have revenue

opportunities, cost threats or a churn risk that require an intervention

Assisting with the onboarding and training process of new sales and marketing

team members

Communicate timelines, priorities and deliverables to ensure goals are met to

stakeholders.

Tracking effectiveness of marketing campaigns and reporting findings to the

executive team (Exco) or business unit heads.

About The Employer:

The ideal candidate for this role will have:

Deep understanding of financial services products especially loan origination

Business to business selling

Sales and marketing orientation

Strong analytical and numeric background

Ability to manage and coordinate virtual cross-functional teams, and to collate

inputs into an integrated, intelligent plan with clear recommendations.

Credible, commercially focussed leader, with the ability to influence at all levels

of the organisation.

Excellent communications, presentation & interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail and ability to complete documentation within tight timelines

and to a consistently high standard.

Proven ability to operate flexibly in the complex and dynamic working environment

Job Knowledge:

Strong understanding of Sales and marketing processes

Business analysis

Fundamentals of Project Management tools

Understanding of customer value management

Strong knowledge of the financial services industryExperience:A minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience essential in sales within

the financial industry

Professional use of Project management [URL Removed] managerial experience and an understanding of business processes

and financial products is advantageous.Job-Related Skills:Leadership

Attention to detail

Communication (verbal and written)

Prioritization and Time Management

Facilitation and presentation skills

Decision making

Trend analyses to enable business improvement

Must have technical/professional qualifications:

Grade 12 (essential)

Relevant 3/4 year degree / National Diploma (essential) in Marketing

management or [URL Removed] positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

