Stock Controller

Jun 4, 2021

Position: Stock Controller

Location: Wlamer, Port Elizabeth

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Matric / GRADE 12 Certificate
  • HACCP Qualification
  • 1 Yr experience in stock control and warehouse activities
  • Computer Efficiencies – Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Valid forklift licence will be highly beneficial

Language Requirements:

  • English/Afrikaan
  • Xhosa is advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • All administration duties eg. Accurate printing and controlling of GRV and GIV books
  • Receiving of new stock and allocate stacking
  • Ensure consignment stock is correctly picked, prepared and ready for collection/loading
  • Ensure correct stock is dispatched according to loading documentation
  • Stock takes
  • Must be able to provide excellent customer services by professionally addressing customer and/or queries
  • Check inbound and outbound loads
  • Good problem solving abilities
  • Must be friendly, helpful and presentable
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Open to working overtime and standby over weekends when required
  • Must be able to work in cold storage environment (Picking of stock will done in a Freezer Environment)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

