Position: Stock Controller
Location: Wlamer, Port Elizabeth
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric / GRADE 12 Certificate
- HACCP Qualification
- 1 Yr experience in stock control and warehouse activities
- Computer Efficiencies – Word, Excel and Outlook
- Valid forklift licence will be highly beneficial
Language Requirements:
- English/Afrikaan
- Xhosa is advantageous
Roles and Responsibilities:
- All administration duties eg. Accurate printing and controlling of GRV and GIV books
- Receiving of new stock and allocate stacking
- Ensure consignment stock is correctly picked, prepared and ready for collection/loading
- Ensure correct stock is dispatched according to loading documentation
- Stock takes
- Must be able to provide excellent customer services by professionally addressing customer and/or queries
- Check inbound and outbound loads
- Good problem solving abilities
- Must be friendly, helpful and presentable
- Ability to work under pressure
- Open to working overtime and standby over weekends when required
- Must be able to work in cold storage environment (Picking of stock will done in a Freezer Environment)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a