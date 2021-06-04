Stockmen (x4)

Our client is a rapidly expanding Agricultural / Livestock company; and due to this growth they require 4 Stockmen to join their dynamic team. Suitable candidates must be willing to work 6 days per week. Minimum Requirements:- Matric or NQF 4 equivalent Degree in Agriculture or Animal Science advantageous Minimum 3 years’ experience in feedlot environment Must be familiar with feedlot operations and animal handling best practice. Duties to include (amongst others):- Livestock care and handling Feeding Administering medicines and vaccinations Monitoring animal health and welfare, caring for animals in the hospital pen. Should you meet the requirements please apply for this position by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

3 Years experience in feedlot environment

Familiar with feedlot operations and animal handling best practice

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position