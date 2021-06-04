Supply Chain and Procurement Sourcing Specialist at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionA leader within the manufacturing industry based in Pretoria North is looking for a Strategic Sourcing Specialist to join their dynamic team.

The successful candidate will develop, implement and manage various sourcing strategies to effectively source goods and services on behalf of the company.

Job DescriptionMain Responsibilities

Sourcing of goods and services which include but not limited to market research, preparation of RFI’s, RFQ’s & RFP’s, evaluation of bids/tenders, commercial negotiations, recommendations for the supplier award, including the preparation & presentation of submissions to the Procurement Committee in accordance with the procurement policy & relevant legislation including BBBEE

Analyze spend; formulate sourcing and category management strategies based on business requirements that will lead to benefits (cost reduction or avoidance) without causing supply risks

Support manufacturing planning & monitoring of compliance on contract purchases and projects

Supplier relationship management (SRM) and the implementation of supplier performance management processes & audits

Draft agreements with appropriate terms and conditions

To manage and enhance relationships between the department relevant internal & external stakeholders

Undertake market analysis to identify new opportunities and deliver total cost to company

Facilitate the creation and maintenance of complex business requirements and documentation

Experience with managing vendor agreements

Uncover and understand business needs and translate them into requirements

Assess and address complex technical risks in relation to projects across user departments

Skills & Requirements

Minimum of 5 to 8 years direct and indirect sourcing experience at a strategic and operational level

Previous experience in working in an FMCG or Manufacturing fast paced environment

Procurement related strategy development

Tactical Operational Procurement

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) – JD Edwards Procurement module

Contract drafting and management

Critical thinking

Service orientation

Influencing

Negotiation

Patience and resilience

Qualifications

Diploma or B Degree in Supply Chain Management or Procurement Management

Member of the Charted Institute of Procurement and Supply (Added advantage)

Additional InformationThe successful candidate will enjoy the following added benefits:

Contribution to furthering employee’s studies

Contribution to employee’s children/s tertiary education

Onsite free canteen facility

About The Employer:

