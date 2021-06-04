Supply Chain and Procurement Sourcing Specialist at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionA leader within the manufacturing industry based in Pretoria North is looking for a Strategic Sourcing Specialist to join their dynamic team.
The successful candidate will develop, implement and manage various sourcing strategies to effectively source goods and services on behalf of the company.
Job DescriptionMain Responsibilities
- Sourcing of goods and services which include but not limited to market research, preparation of RFI’s, RFQ’s & RFP’s, evaluation of bids/tenders, commercial negotiations, recommendations for the supplier award, including the preparation & presentation of submissions to the Procurement Committee in accordance with the procurement policy & relevant legislation including BBBEE
- Analyze spend; formulate sourcing and category management strategies based on business requirements that will lead to benefits (cost reduction or avoidance) without causing supply risks
- Support manufacturing planning & monitoring of compliance on contract purchases and projects
- Supplier relationship management (SRM) and the implementation of supplier performance management processes & audits
- Draft agreements with appropriate terms and conditions
- To manage and enhance relationships between the department relevant internal & external stakeholders
- Undertake market analysis to identify new opportunities and deliver total cost to company
- Facilitate the creation and maintenance of complex business requirements and documentation
- Experience with managing vendor agreements
- Uncover and understand business needs and translate them into requirements
- Assess and address complex technical risks in relation to projects across user departments
Skills & Requirements
- Minimum of 5 to 8 years direct and indirect sourcing experience at a strategic and operational level
- Previous experience in working in an FMCG or Manufacturing fast paced environment
- Procurement related strategy development
- Tactical Operational Procurement
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP) – JD Edwards Procurement module
- Contract drafting and management
- Critical thinking
- Service orientation
- Influencing
- Negotiation
- Patience and resilience
Qualifications
- Diploma or B Degree in Supply Chain Management or Procurement Management
- Member of the Charted Institute of Procurement and Supply (Added advantage)
Additional InformationThe successful candidate will enjoy the following added benefits:
- Contribution to furthering employee’s studies
- Contribution to employee’s children/s tertiary education
- Onsite free canteen facility
About The Employer:
