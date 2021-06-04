Our Client based in Retreat seeks to employ a Supply Chain Coordinator on a 3 month contract.
Duties include:
- Buying
- Negotiations with Suppliers
- Raising of PO’s
- Linking to GRNs
- Raising of Sales Order
- Linking to Delivery Notes
- Stock Control
- Receiving and dispatching of goods
- Logistics
- SAP Business One proficient (essential)
- Good experience in a similar role (3-5 years min)
- No expectancy of permanent employment
Desired Skills:
- Buying
- Stock Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years