Supply Chain Coordinator

Jun 4, 2021

Our Client based in Retreat seeks to employ a Supply Chain Coordinator on a 3 month contract.

Duties include:

  • Buying
  • Negotiations with Suppliers
  • Raising of PO’s
  • Linking to GRNs
  • Raising of Sales Order
  • Linking to Delivery Notes
  • Stock Control
  • Receiving and dispatching of goods
  • Logistics
  • SAP Business One proficient (essential)
  • Good experience in a similar role (3-5 years min)
  • No expectancy of permanent employment

Desired Skills:

  • Buying
  • Stock Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position