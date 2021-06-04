Supply Chain Coordinator

Our Client based in Retreat seeks to employ a Supply Chain Coordinator on a 3 month contract.

Duties include:

Buying

Negotiations with Suppliers

Raising of PO’s

Linking to GRNs

Raising of Sales Order

Linking to Delivery Notes

Stock Control

Receiving and dispatching of goods

Logistics

SAP Business One proficient (essential)

Good experience in a similar role (3-5 years min)

No expectancy of permanent employment

Desired Skills:

Buying

Stock Control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position