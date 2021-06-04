Systems Analyst

Jun 4, 2021

A well-established company in the Banking sector is looking for an Intermediate/Specialist Solution Analyst to join their team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6 Month contract paying R350 to R450 per hour

Job Description

  • Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools,frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize businessrequirements.
  • Translate & document business requirements into user stories& specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points,business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And followingthis analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & deliveryactivity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes,frameworks & outcomes

Skill/Experience/Education

Mandatory Skills Requirement:

  • Intermediate/Specialist Solution analyst required
  • Analyst Programmer / Analyst Developer experience
  • Need to work closely with BA, PO, DP, Scrum master, Technical Leads, Developers from multiple teams (App and DSP channel)
  • Hands-on experience required on SOAP UI or Postman testing of Rest/Soap services. Jmeter knowledge is a plus.
  • Ability to understand business requirements from BA and do an impact analysis with Architects and multiple teams
  • Ability to come up with solutions for interim and strategic approach in good turnaround times
  • Ability to document System specifics and service filed mappings
  • Experience with confluence and Jira is good to have
  • Ability to do design documentation using Microsoft visio or similar tools
  • Should be able to arrange test data if required along with QA’s
  • Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Analyst Programmer
  • Analyst Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position