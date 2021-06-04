Systems Analyst

A well-established company in the Banking sector is looking for an Intermediate/Specialist Solution Analyst to join their team based in Johannesburg.
The role is a 6 Month contract paying R350 to R450 per hour
Job Description
- Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools,frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize businessrequirements.
- Translate & document business requirements into user stories& specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points,business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And followingthis analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & deliveryactivity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes,frameworks & outcomes
Skill/Experience/Education
Mandatory Skills Requirement:
- Intermediate/Specialist Solution analyst required
- Analyst Programmer / Analyst Developer experience
- Need to work closely with BA, PO, DP, Scrum master, Technical Leads, Developers from multiple teams (App and DSP channel)
- Hands-on experience required on SOAP UI or Postman testing of Rest/Soap services. Jmeter knowledge is a plus.
- Ability to understand business requirements from BA and do an impact analysis with Architects and multiple teams
- Ability to come up with solutions for interim and strategic approach in good turnaround times
- Ability to document System specifics and service filed mappings
- Experience with confluence and Jira is good to have
- Ability to do design documentation using Microsoft visio or similar tools
- Should be able to arrange test data if required along with QA’s
- Good communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Analyst Programmer
- Analyst Developer