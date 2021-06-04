Systems Analyst

A well-established company in the Banking sector is looking for an Intermediate/Specialist Solution Analyst to join their team based in Johannesburg.

The role is a 6 Month contract paying R350 to R450 per hour

Job Description

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools,frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize businessrequirements.

Translate & document business requirements into user stories& specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points,business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And followingthis analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & deliveryactivity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes,frameworks & outcomes

Skill/Experience/Education

Mandatory Skills Requirement:

Intermediate/Specialist Solution analyst required

Analyst Programmer / Analyst Developer experience

Need to work closely with BA, PO, DP, Scrum master, Technical Leads, Developers from multiple teams (App and DSP channel)

Hands-on experience required on SOAP UI or Postman testing of Rest/Soap services. Jmeter knowledge is a plus.

Ability to understand business requirements from BA and do an impact analysis with Architects and multiple teams

Ability to come up with solutions for interim and strategic approach in good turnaround times

Ability to document System specifics and service filed mappings

Experience with confluence and Jira is good to have

Ability to do design documentation using Microsoft visio or similar tools

Should be able to arrange test data if required along with QA’s

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

Analyst Programmer

Analyst Developer

