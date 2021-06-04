Talent Acquisition Coordinator

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a seasoned and experienced Talent Acquisition Coordinator

Requirements

FMCG Industry experience

Fast paced environment, high pressure and demanding with internal volume recruitment

Ability to communicate and articulate verbally and email etiquette across all levels

Seasoned End-End Recruitment exposure

Experience with SAP and similar systems, Applicant Tracking System, Online Platforms etc.

Competent and capable in terms of planning, organizing and scheduling

Interviews

Booking Assessments (Experience with working with online assessment platforms / providers)

Conducting / Coordinating MIE and Employee Checks

Coordinating Medical Checks through Clinics

Full recruitment cycle advertising, shortlisting, interviews, references, assessments, regrets, offers etc.

