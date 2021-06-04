Talent Acquisition Coordinator

Jun 4, 2021

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a seasoned and experienced Talent Acquisition Coordinator

Requirements

  • FMCG Industry experience
  • Fast paced environment, high pressure and demanding with internal volume recruitment
  • Ability to communicate and articulate verbally and email etiquette across all levels
  • Seasoned End-End Recruitment exposure
  • Experience with SAP and similar systems, Applicant Tracking System, Online Platforms etc.
  • Competent and capable in terms of planning, organizing and scheduling
  • Interviews
  • Booking Assessments (Experience with working with online assessment platforms / providers)
  • Conducting / Coordinating MIE and Employee Checks
  • Coordinating Medical Checks through Clinics
  • Full recruitment cycle advertising, shortlisting, interviews, references, assessments, regrets, offers etc.

