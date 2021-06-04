Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a seasoned and experienced Talent Acquisition Coordinator
Requirements
- FMCG Industry experience
- Fast paced environment, high pressure and demanding with internal volume recruitment
- Ability to communicate and articulate verbally and email etiquette across all levels
- Seasoned End-End Recruitment exposure
- Experience with SAP and similar systems, Applicant Tracking System, Online Platforms etc.
- Competent and capable in terms of planning, organizing and scheduling
- Interviews
- Booking Assessments (Experience with working with online assessment platforms / providers)
- Conducting / Coordinating MIE and Employee Checks
- Coordinating Medical Checks through Clinics
- Full recruitment cycle advertising, shortlisting, interviews, references, assessments, regrets, offers etc.
