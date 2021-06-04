Technical Accountant at Avbob Mutual Society

Implementation of new IFRS standards and interpretations and to provide IFRS support to finance operations. To support the AVBOB Finance Department according to sound financial systems, practices and processes that are compliant with the relevant legislation, meet principles of market best practices and allow AVBOB to achieve its strategic financial objectives.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Closely follow IFRS developments and determine the impact on the AVBOB Group

Coordinate and lead activities relating to the finance work-stream regarding the implementation of IFRS 17 Insurance within the Group

Ensure correct adaptation of IFRS changes

Develop work plans and controlling instructions (controlling framework)

Drive improvements in the financial reporting process and ensure stakeholder requirements are met

Create and maintain the AVBOB Group Finance reporting Manual

Ensure appropriate documentation in support of significant matters of accounting judgement

Assist with external reporting requirements

Assist with the co-ordination of the external audit of the AVBOB Group

Ad-hoc financial reporting tasks and analysis.

Understand and document existing Finance processes and map out future processes to assist with the successful implementation of IFRS 17

Review financial statements and ensure continued improvement and compliance with IFRS principles and related developments

Provide support for and resolution of issues arising from the business as usual and routine transactions.

Promote the principles of good accounting practices and continuous improvement.

Ensure compliance with documented internal controls, maintaining documented processes, verifying appropriateness of identified risks and relevant controls to mitigate risks

Participate in compliance reviews.

Understand and apply existing best practice frameworks to assist in the implementation of specified subject matter processes and standards

Proactively identify problems, determine the cause and recommend implementation of corrective action.

Develop a thorough understanding of IFRS 17 from an accounting perspective through conducting and documenting research.

Provide technical application and interpretation of IFRS 17 accounting standards to the IFRS Project Team and the business

Communicate the impact on the business planning process and reporting processes as a results of the changes effected by IFRS 17

Contribute to the enhancement of systems and process issues in order to enhance financial management to contribute to the client reporting

Provide IFRS technical support on financial matters relating to existing and emerging business within the Group

Assist with changes in accounting policies and adoption of new accounting policies as required

Prepare answers for consultation, provide advice and prepare positions on technical questions regarding IFRS-related matters

Review and provide comments on IFRS financial statements

Support the accounting teams regarding local regulatory enforcement reviews

Design training and workshops for internal employees on any IFRS related topic

Identify the need for IFRS and other financial reporting training

Invest time and stay up to date with recent developments and amendments to IFRS standards by attending IFRS training / updates and following newly issued IFRS materials.

Lead and help design the financial and actuarial solution to enable the IFRS 17 reporting requirements

Understand the new IFRS 17 requirements and clearly and timeously communicate such requirements to the IFRS 17 Project Team, the Corporate Actuarial Team, the Finance Team and Reporting and other relevant stakeholders

Produce functional specification for the Insurance General Ledger (GL) for IFRS 17 reporting whilst maintaining reporting based on IFRS 4

Detailed design of parallel run GL including mapping of non-IFRS 17 data to chart of accounts

Detailed design and specification of GL reconciliations between IFRS 4 and IFRS 17

Design accounting and posting framework and chart of accounts in sub-ledger that align and synchronise with GL

Develop business requirements for disclosure and reporting

Redesign the posting rules of business events and mapping to sub-ledger

Work closely with other work-stream teams to support them in syndicating, validating and implementing accounting processes

Collaborate regularly with the Corporate Actuarial Team on the IFRS 17 project

Be an active full-time participating member of the IFRS 17 project team and deliver on tasks committed

Comply with risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes

Ensure that established accounting standards, procedures and processes are adhered to, in compliance with legislative regulations and group governance frameworks.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

B.Com degree or equivalent qualification.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION

3 years technical accounting experience after completion of articles.

Knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and local accounting practices.

Knowledge of relevant financial legislation.

Knowledge of financial modelling.

Knowledge of company business planning and business management principles.

Knowledge of Taxation (Company, Personal and VAT)

Organising and business understanding.

Good strategic planning.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION

Good financial, numeric and accounting skills.

Attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills (verbal / written)

Articulating and cascading the vision and values.

Strong management and leadership abilities

Strong strategic, analytical and organisational skills

Good judgement, decision making and decisive insight

Strong relationship building and networking skills.

Be able to initiate action.

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitably qualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”

INTERESTED CANDIDATES should forward a comprehensive cv and upload their profiles by clicking on the following URL: [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical Accountant

Charteted Acc

IFRS

Financial Modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position