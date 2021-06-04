Technical Admin (MMU) at Bidvest Bank

The Technical Administrator will be responsible for downtime management, SLA reports administration, Rebill Management and deal with supplier delays and monitoring where incidents will be in breach of SLA and advise the agent to action or escalate to supervisors.
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Service Excellence:
Telephone etiquette
Clarifies procedures and processes
Promotes consistency
Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time
Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers
Internal Customer Relationship:
Developing ties with internal departments.
Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
SLA Management:
Accuracy, Controls, and Policy Compliance.
Improve Efficiency or Timeliness.
Operational Excellence:
Accomplishing tasks through concern for all areas involved, no matter how small, showing concern for all aspects of the job, accurately checking processes and tasks, maintaining watchfulness over a period of time.
Experience:
Minimum of three years’ experience in an administrative environment with Technical experience.
Desired Skills:
- Ability to remain punctual
- Strong Customer care principles
- Excellent professional written and verbal communication skills
- Analytical thinker
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office and computer skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to work in a team
- Adaptability
- Ability to plan and organize
- Ability to take initiative and function without supervision
- Strong customer service
- Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy
- Ability to learn
- Ability to work under pressure
- Bilingual
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric