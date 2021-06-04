Technical Admin (MMU) at Bidvest Bank

The Technical Administrator will be responsible for downtime management, SLA reports administration, Rebill Management and deal with supplier delays and monitoring where incidents will be in breach of SLA and advise the agent to action or escalate to supervisors.

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Service Excellence:

Telephone etiquette

Clarifies procedures and processes

Promotes consistency

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers

Internal Customer Relationship:

Developing ties with internal departments.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

SLA Management:

Accuracy, Controls, and Policy Compliance.

Improve Efficiency or Timeliness.

Operational Excellence:

Accomplishing tasks through concern for all areas involved, no matter how small, showing concern for all aspects of the job, accurately checking processes and tasks, maintaining watchfulness over a period of time.

Experience:

Minimum of three years’ experience in an administrative environment with Technical experience.

Desired Skills:

Ability to remain punctual

Strong Customer care principles

Excellent professional written and verbal communication skills

Analytical thinker

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office and computer skills

Interpersonal Skills

Ability to work in a team

Adaptability

Ability to plan and organize

Ability to take initiative and function without supervision

Strong customer service

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to learn

Ability to work under pressure

Bilingual

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

