Technical Training Specialist at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at Technical Department, Kempton Park, reporting to the Technical Training Supervisor. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of the role are invited to apply.

The Technical Training Specialist will be responsible for providing Packaged Gas plant technical training and support and to assist in ensuring safe, efficient and effective operations. Key responsibilities for the role include but are not limited to:

Responsible for the Technical Training Curriculum.

Responsible for Technical Training Presentation and Planning.

Responsible for training reporting and ensuring accurate training records are kept.

Responsible for providing Technical Training support.

Must have a Grade 12 certificate or equivalent;

A Technical Diploma or National Certificate as well as a qualification as a Trainer will be advantageous;

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the Gas/Technical/related industry;

Must have a minimum of 5 years training experience;

Acetylene plant operations experience is desirable;

Must have good presentation and report writing skills;

Willing to work overtime as and when required;

Basic knowledge of MS Office Suite particularly Excel and Word;

Must have good knowledge of Safety and Quality standards;

Must be willing to travel as and when required;

A valid unendorsed drivers license and own reliable transport.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position