Tender Specialist at Bidvest Bank

The Tender Specialist plays a key role in developing and managing the organizations tender management processes and procedures and as well as manages individual tender submissions while ensuring compliance with applicable legislation and customer industry policies and laws.

Finance

Develop and manage budgets and forecasts for the tender department based on strategic and business growth requirements

Control and manage costs and income in line with departmental and bank budget expectations

Stakeholder Management

Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders to deliver services in accordance with expectations of the organization

Maintain external relationships to ensure tender submissions meet the required service and quality standards

Business Growth

Continuously survey the market to solicit tender opportunities falling within the Banks chosen markets

Develop relationships with internal and external stakeholders to identify opportunities

Communicate tender opportunities to management for strategic and operational decision making

Market intelligence activities: proactively screen the market for tender announcements and related news.

Governance and compliance

Draft, implement and maintain applicable policies, procedures and guidelines to ensure optimal functioning of the tender department

Conduct research of various industries, best practice methodologies and change in markets thereby identifying risk to adjust areas in the business timeously

Continuously develop and maintain a tender document library, develop and maintain tender-related templates

Tender Submissions

Formulate and manage policies, processes and procedures to manage the delivery of inputs from business in relation to tender responses

Project manage all tender submissions from initiation to submission

Efficiently manage tender preparations, submissions and follow-up processes with all applicable stakeholders

Assess tender requirements and documents to prepare tender submissions and to ensure compliance with the Banks policies and applicable laws

Negotiate tender/contract terms as necessary and allowed in the tender process

Maintain and monitor records of outstanding tender submissions and ongoing tender processes

Maintain databases for submitted tenders and signed agreements

Generate tender and contract related reports as required

Work closely with business management to prepare credible and responsive tender submissions

Ensure that the quality and completeness of tender submissions is effectively managed

Ensure that all agreed-upon timelines are met in relation to tender submissions

Personal Development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Achieve objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

PDP plans and performance discussions

Other Requirements

Internal reporting on transformation initiatives

Work on projects related to role and business growth initiatives

Reasonable Ad-Hoc requests as presented by Management

Experience:

Minimum of 1 years relevant working experience

Exposure to public sector markets, legislation, etc

Desired Skills:

Highly Ethical

Analytical

confident and competent self-starter

Deadline and target driven with high attention to detail

Computer literate (Microsoft Office suite)

Sound project management and co-ordination skills

Work well under pressure and manage stress effectively

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Agent / Business Manager of Talent

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

