Tender Specialist at Bidvest Bank

The Tender Specialist plays a key role in developing and managing the organizations tender management processes and procedures and as well as manages individual tender submissions while ensuring compliance with applicable legislation and customer industry policies and laws.
Finance
Develop and manage budgets and forecasts for the tender department based on strategic and business growth requirements
Control and manage costs and income in line with departmental and bank budget expectations
Stakeholder Management
Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders to deliver services in accordance with expectations of the organization
Maintain external relationships to ensure tender submissions meet the required service and quality standards
Business Growth
Continuously survey the market to solicit tender opportunities falling within the Banks chosen markets
Develop relationships with internal and external stakeholders to identify opportunities
Communicate tender opportunities to management for strategic and operational decision making
Market intelligence activities: proactively screen the market for tender announcements and related news.
Governance and compliance
Draft, implement and maintain applicable policies, procedures and guidelines to ensure optimal functioning of the tender department
Conduct research of various industries, best practice methodologies and change in markets thereby identifying risk to adjust areas in the business timeously
Continuously develop and maintain a tender document library, develop and maintain tender-related templates
Tender Submissions
- Formulate and manage policies, processes and procedures to manage the delivery of inputs from business in relation to tender responses
- Project manage all tender submissions from initiation to submission
- Efficiently manage tender preparations, submissions and follow-up processes with all applicable stakeholders
- Assess tender requirements and documents to prepare tender submissions and to ensure compliance with the Banks policies and applicable laws
- Negotiate tender/contract terms as necessary and allowed in the tender process
- Maintain and monitor records of outstanding tender submissions and ongoing tender processes
- Maintain databases for submitted tenders and signed agreements
- Generate tender and contract related reports as required
- Work closely with business management to prepare credible and responsive tender submissions
- Ensure that the quality and completeness of tender submissions is effectively managed
- Ensure that all agreed-upon timelines are met in relation to tender submissions
Personal Development
Take ownership for driving own career development
Achieve objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
PDP plans and performance discussions
Other Requirements
Internal reporting on transformation initiatives
Work on projects related to role and business growth initiatives
Reasonable Ad-Hoc requests as presented by Management
Experience:
Minimum of 1 years relevant working experience
Exposure to public sector markets, legislation, etc
Desired Skills:
- Highly Ethical
- Analytical
- confident and competent self-starter
- Deadline and target driven with high attention to detail
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office suite)
- Sound project management and co-ordination skills
- Work well under pressure and manage stress effectively
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Agent / Business Manager of Talent
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree