Toolmaker

Requirements:

– Accredited toolmaker qualification (NQF 4)

– Have a minimum of 5 years technical experience in an automotive manufacturing environment (Automotive seating experience advantageous)

– Good working knowledge of engineering machining

– Ability to read and interpret technical drawings

– Ability to analyse and repair tooling issues

– Knowledge of quality SPCs and FMEAs

– Computer literate (MS Office: Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint) — Good communication skills (verbal & written)

– Good problem solving and analytical skills

Duties:

– Ensuring that equipment and machinery repairs are done according to Scheduled Maintenance Reports.

– Conducting fault-finding and repair of jigs & fixtures.

– Correct identification of materials for various applications in toolmaking.

– Maintaining hand tools in good, safe working condition.

– Maintaining machinery, equipment and immediate area in a clean and tidy condition.

– Adherence to health and safety requirements.

– Assist with electrical breakdowns, call-outs and implementation of changes/optimisation in the Plant.

Learn more/Apply for this position