Requirements:
– Accredited toolmaker qualification (NQF 4)
– Have a minimum of 5 years technical experience in an automotive manufacturing environment (Automotive seating experience advantageous)
– Good working knowledge of engineering machining
– Ability to read and interpret technical drawings
– Ability to analyse and repair tooling issues
– Knowledge of quality SPCs and FMEAs
– Computer literate (MS Office: Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint) — Good communication skills (verbal & written)
– Good problem solving and analytical skills
Duties:
– Ensuring that equipment and machinery repairs are done according to Scheduled Maintenance Reports.
– Conducting fault-finding and repair of jigs & fixtures.
– Correct identification of materials for various applications in toolmaking.
– Maintaining hand tools in good, safe working condition.
– Maintaining machinery, equipment and immediate area in a clean and tidy condition.
– Adherence to health and safety requirements.
– Assist with electrical breakdowns, call-outs and implementation of changes/optimisation in the Plant.