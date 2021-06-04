Trainee Workshop Technician

Jun 4, 2021

We are recruiting a trainee workshop technician to be trained to become a competent Office Automation Technician. The duties are as follows:

  • The service, refurbish and repair of company products / machines.
  • To ensure that all machines are set-up correctly and dispatched timeously.
  • The ensure a high level of efficiency and responsibility to tbhe company and our customers.
  • To accurately record all work carried out and ensureing that all the relevant paperwork is
    fully completed and signed.
  • To adhere to company procedures and policy set by the company.
  • Work overtime when required.

Desired Skills:

  • If you have a Technical Matric or minimum N3 with electronics this roll will suit you. Experience in copier industry advantageous.
  • Computer Literacy on Outlook
  • MS Word and Excel. You must be able to work under pressure with a technical aptitude to perform all tasks. Have good organisational skills
  • ability to work unsupervised
  • Have initiative and improve yourself where necessary. Self start and driven. Positive attitude and can work as part of a team.

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Company is a leading Office Automation business. We have 28 years of service excellence in the Western Cape.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position