We are recruiting a trainee workshop technician to be trained to become a competent Office Automation Technician. The duties are as follows:
- The service, refurbish and repair of company products / machines.
- To ensure that all machines are set-up correctly and dispatched timeously.
- The ensure a high level of efficiency and responsibility to tbhe company and our customers.
- To accurately record all work carried out and ensureing that all the relevant paperwork is
fully completed and signed.
- To adhere to company procedures and policy set by the company.
- Work overtime when required.
Desired Skills:
- If you have a Technical Matric or minimum N3 with electronics this roll will suit you. Experience in copier industry advantageous.
- Computer Literacy on Outlook
- MS Word and Excel. You must be able to work under pressure with a technical aptitude to perform all tasks. Have good organisational skills
- ability to work unsupervised
- Have initiative and improve yourself where necessary. Self start and driven. Positive attitude and can work as part of a team.
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Company is a leading Office Automation business. We have 28 years of service excellence in the Western Cape.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund