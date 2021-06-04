Trainee Workshop Technician

We are recruiting a trainee workshop technician to be trained to become a competent Office Automation Technician. The duties are as follows:

The service, refurbish and repair of company products / machines.

To ensure that all machines are set-up correctly and dispatched timeously.

The ensure a high level of efficiency and responsibility to tbhe company and our customers.

To accurately record all work carried out and ensureing that all the relevant paperwork is

fully completed and signed. To adhere to company procedures and policy set by the company.

Work overtime when required.

Desired Skills:

If you have a Technical Matric or minimum N3 with electronics this roll will suit you. Experience in copier industry advantageous.

Computer Literacy on Outlook

MS Word and Excel. You must be able to work under pressure with a technical aptitude to perform all tasks. Have good organisational skills

ability to work unsupervised

Have initiative and improve yourself where necessary. Self start and driven. Positive attitude and can work as part of a team.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Company is a leading Office Automation business. We have 28 years of service excellence in the Western Cape.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

